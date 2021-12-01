BOZEMAN — Montana State senior linebacker Troy Andersen plans to play in one of the premier college football all-star games.
Andersen accepted his invitation to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, the Bowl announced Tuesday. The Dillon native will play for the West team at the 97th edition of the game, which is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.
To be one of the 100-plus players at the Shrine Bowl, an athlete must be a senior and currently eligible to play for their college. All divisions are considered, although most of the invitees play in the FBS. MSU is an FCS team.
"Players are selected based on their potential to make NFL rosters," the Shrine Bowl states on its website. "A consensus of the 32 NFL teams is taken into consideration during player selection."
Andersen, the Big Sky defensive player of the year, is currently considered a top-100 NFL draft prospect, according to multiple draft experts.
The Bobcats had a representative in the Shrine Bowl the last time it was played in 2020. Defensive lineman Bryce Sterk made the West roster, as did Montana linebacker Dante Olson. They were two of 127 seniors chosen for that game.
