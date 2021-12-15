BOZEMAN — Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen plans to play in another major college football all-star game.
Andersen accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the organization announced Wednesday. The news comes two weeks after Andersen agreed to play in the East-West Shrine Game.
BOOM!!! Welcome LB Troy Andersen @troy_andersen from @MSUBobcats_FB to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! #GoBobcats #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/lEfBqn6kzD— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 15, 2021
The 2022 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 — two days after the Shrine Game — at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time. It will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
As the Senior Bowl is described on its website, "Elite draft prospects from around the country are selected to showcase their talent and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams."
Experts expect Andersen to be selected in April's draft, potentially in the top 100.
Andersen is currently preparing for MSU's FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The senior from Dillon is tied for fifth in the FCS with 130 total tackles, and he has 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions, including a pick-6. He is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, a first-team All-American, the Big Sky defensive player of the year and a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete.
