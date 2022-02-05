BOZEMAN — Troy Andersen put his talents on full display this week.
Andersen, one of the best football players in Montana State history, was credited with three tackles (one solo) in the Senior Bowl on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound linebacker from Dillon helped the National Team earn a 20-10 win.
Andersen’s performance in the premiere college football all-star game might help him improve his already promising NFL Draft stock. He showed his professional ability in practice all week, and many evaluators were impressed.
Andersen ran down on the Senior Bowl’s opening kickoff and lined up at outside linebacker on the first play from scrimmage. He was briefly subbed out but played the rest of the first series, and he was in on two tackles. He looked decisive on each play, shrugging off a blocker and moving fast downhill to stop the running back for a short gain.
Here are the two (or 1 1/2) tackles #MSUBobcatsFB's Troy Andersen made on the first series of the @seniorbowl. pic.twitter.com/REwWD5Vt48— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) February 5, 2022
Andersen was on the field for about six more drives. He was in on at least two more tackles and made his one solo stop with about three minutes to go.
Another tackle for #MSUBobcatsFB's Troy Andersen. He has four tackles in the @seniorbowl by my count, maybe five. pic.twitter.com/cVnNzMyPJm— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) February 5, 2022
Senior Bowl teams aren’t allowed to blitz, and Andersen lined up a few yards behind the line of scrimmage next to the middle LB. He faced more passes than runs during the game, so he mainly dropped back into coverage and looked comfortable doing it. He didn’t get many chances to make plays, or errors, because of the National Team’s stellar pass rush.
Scouts will surely find areas for Andersen to improve, but he didn’t make any major mistakes during the game. He wasn’t burned on any passing plays, and he met blockers without getting blown back. The only tackles he missed came on tough attempts.
.@Utah_Football RB @uno_tj getting loose!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022
📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/UX7MiSRs8A
Andersen, the 90th-ranked draft prospect on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board, received praise from analysts all week. Dane Brugler, a draft expert for The Athletic, named Andersen his Senior Bowl practice winner at linebacker. Andersen wasn’t great at keying or diagnosing, according to Brugler, but his speed and physicality measured up to standout Senior Bowl players from Football Bowl Subdivision schools.
“For ‘small school’ prospects, the main thing at these all-star games is to show you belong — and Andersen did exactly that with his impressive athleticism,” Brugler wrote Friday. “He was frequently called out in a positive way by the Jets’ coaches for his range and speed during 7-on-7 drills, making plays all over the field.”
They talk about former #MSUBobcatsFB linebacker Troy Andersen around the 17:40 mark.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) February 3, 2022
“A kid from Montana State does not look out of place going up against these athletes from the SEC, Big Ten, everybody else. He looks like he belongs.” — @dpbrugler https://t.co/yN3ssD9JNv
Love the recovery here from #MontanaState LB Troy Andersen.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 4, 2022
He’s still learning, but this is why you bet on those athletic traits. pic.twitter.com/hQRJWjzg17
Some scouts believed Andersen would be a top-100 draft pick before the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs began, per Brugler.
“He hasn’t done anything to hurt that projection,” Brugler wrote Friday.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay — arguably the two most famous draft analysts — also praised Andersen. Kiper tweeted Tuesday that Andersen has displayed “impressive instincts.” Later in the week, McShay said Andersen’s draft stock was “skyrocketing.”
@McShay13 talking about how @troy_andersen draft stock has gone up this week leading up to the Senior Bowl. Looking forward to seeing him play on Sundays! @MSUBobcats_FB pic.twitter.com/CmWrL6ha04— Shawn Hendrickson (@ShawnHend76) February 5, 2022
"They're all finding out what we already knew," MSU head coach Brent Vigen said in a press release.
Andersen was the first Bobcat to make a Senior Bowl roster since defensive back Joey Thomas in 2004. Andersen, Thomas and defensive tackle Bill Kollar (in 1974) are the only Senior Bowl players in MSU history. Kollar, the current defensive line coach for the Denver Broncos, is a Senior Bowl hall of famer and the lone first-round draft pick the Bobcats have produced.
Andersen would be MSU’s first player drafted since tight end Beau Sandland in 2016. The other Cats selected this century were Thomas (2004 third round), linebacker John Taylor (2002 fourth round) and guard Mike Person (2011 seventh round). Person, a Glendive native, started at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and retired in 2020.
Andersen led the Cats to the FCS title game, which they lost to North Dakota State last month. He was named the Big Sky defensive player of the year, earned national DPOY honors from Phil Steele and the FCS Athletics Directors Association, was the Buck Buchanan Award runner-up and received several All-America selections. MSU’s starting “Mike” linebacker finished with 147 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
Andersen, a team captain, was a 2021 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, aka the “Academic Heisman.” He also received a CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team honor.
Andersen began his MSU career as an outside linebacker and running back in 2017, and he received the Big Sky freshman of the year award that season. He switched to quarterback the following year and received third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky accolades. He rushed for 1,412 yards and a program-record 21 touchdowns that fall.
Andersen played some offense in 2019 but primarily lined up at outside linebacker. He missed the end of the season with a knee injury that required surgery, but he still made an All-America first team.
MSU’s legacy No. 41 was given to Andersen in 2020, a season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teammates have lobbied for MSU to retire Andersen’s No. 15 and believe he deserves a statue outside of Bobcat Stadium.
