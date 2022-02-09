BOZEMAN — Montana State great Troy Andersen is one of 324 football players invited to next month's NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The Combine is the top showcase for NFL Draft prospects to perform physical and mental tests. This year's Combine will take place in Indianapolis from March 1-7, a little less two months before the draft.
Andersen, a linebacker, is the first Bobcat to receive a Combine invite since tight end Beau Sandland in 2016. Sandland was the last MSU player selected in the NFL Draft, and that drought is all but certain to end in April.
Keep climbing - another opportunity to show what you are all about! We are so proud!#BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo https://t.co/yYEeSbx9tS— Brent Vigen (@bvigen) February 9, 2022
Dane Brugler, a draft analyst for The Athletic, said in November that Andersen could be a top-100 pick, and Brugler wrote last week that Andersen "hasn't done anything to hurt that projection" following his strong showing in Senior Bowl practice. Andersen is currently No. 81 overall in ESPN's draft player rankings, and Todd McShay bumped the Dillon native up to No. 8 in his inside linebacker rankings. McShay doesn't expect Andersen to fall past the third round, while fellow ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Andersen could be selected in the second round and doesn't see him falling below the fourth (Sandland was taken in the seventh round).
#MSUBobcatsFB’s Troy Andersen gets mentioned, beginning at the 14:20 mark.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) February 7, 2022
McShay said Andersen and Wyoming’s Chad Muma “were the two best off-the-ball linebackers all week consistently in (Senior Bowl) practice.” https://t.co/UUc2Co7Dd0
The Combine will likely play a significant role in determining where Andersen is drafted. NFLDraftScout.com says his best 40-yard dash time is 4.52 seconds, which would've been sixth among linebackers at last year's Combine. A run at that speed or faster could propel him up draft boards (his personal-best 100-meter dash at Dillon was 10.88 seconds, which was the second-fastest time among Montana boys in 2017 and would've been second-fastest in each of the past two track and field seasons).
Speed, of course, is just one element of Andersen's game. His measurements at the Senior Bowl were strong, and he's been praised for his strength and athleticism, so there's a good chance he'll put up good numbers in the bench press, vertical jump, cone drill and other events at the Combine.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pound inside linebacker will also get a chance to show off his highly touted intelligence and character to scouts, executives, coaches and other personnel from all 32 NFL teams.
One small area of concern is Andersen's injury history. He missed the end of the 2019 season with a knee injury that required surgery, and he hurt his shoulder during the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The former All-American quarterback and standout running back didn't miss any games last season, however, and hardly looked hampered during MSU's run to the FCS title game.
Andersen is one of 21 FCS players invited to next month's Combine. The other Big Sky players are Idaho defensive lineman Noah Elliss and Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones (SUU will play in the Western Athletic Conference next season).
The last Treasure State player to participate in the Combine was Montana linebacker Dante Olson in 2020. Olson went undrafted, briefly played on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, signed with the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks last year and retired in June.
