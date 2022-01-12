BOZEMAN — Montana State seniors Troy Andersen and Lewis Kidd added to their football honors lists Wednesday when the Walter Camp Foundation named each of the Bobcat stars to its FCS All-America first team.

Andersen became a unanimous All-America, earning first-team honors from every organization that chose a squad. The linebacker from Dillon also earned national player of the year honors from the FCS Athletic Directors Association (ADA) and Phil Steele/Draftscout.com and was also CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America and National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete.

Kidd, from Minneapolis, became a consensus All-American by earning first-team honors from a fourth selecting organization. After playing offensive guard for three seasons, he moved to left tackle in 2021, starting his final 48 games as a Bobcat, the third-longest streak and third-highest total in school history.

Tags

Load comments