BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football star Troy Andersen made one of the day's biggest plays in the Atlanta Falcons' game at the Los Angeles Rams.
In the second regular season game of his NFL career, Andersen blocked a punt that Lorenzo Carter returned 26 yards for a touchdown with about five minutes left in regulation on Sunday afternoon. The Dillon native ran basically untouched up the middle and dove for the ball right as punter Riley Dixon kicked it. Carter's scoop-and-score cut Los Angeles' lead to 31-25 (after a two-point conversion).
"Troy's an explosive athlete," Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters after the game. "He got there in a hurry."
Teamwork makes the dreams work. @troy_andersen 🤝 @_zocarter— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsLAR || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/hCW0Bbr4qH
Atlanta got the ball back about a minute and a half later on a fumble from Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, an Eastern Washington graduate. With about a minute left, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a pass to the end zone intended for Bryan Edwards, but Jalen Ramsey intercepted it.
The Falcons (0-2) lost 31-27, after the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (1-1) took a planned safety.
Andersen finished with two tackles (one solo). The rookie has mainly appeared on special teams in the first two games but also appeared at inside linebacker in place of starter Rashaan Evans on Sunday. That's the position Andersen played in his final season at MSU after lining up at running back, quarterback and outside linebacker earlier in his career. Atlanta selected him in the second round of April's NFL Draft.
Two of Andersen's former MSU teammates were on the opposing roster. Edge rusher Daniel Hardy is on designated injured reserve because of an ankle injury, and receiver Lance McCutcheon (a Bozeman native) was left off the Rams' 48-man game day active roster for the second straight week.
Game respects game. pic.twitter.com/EyxPlllNbg— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 18, 2022
Former Bobcat Alex Singleton started his second straight game at inside linebacker for the Denver Broncos (1-1) and finished with five tackles (two solo) and two pass deflections in a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans (0-1-1).
Look at Alex Singleton making plays in coverage pic.twitter.com/9pl6HxxIK9— Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 18, 2022
The only other ex-MSU player in the NFL is Lewis Kidd, who is a backup offensive tackle with the New Orleans Saints (1-1).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.