BOZEMAN — Troy Andersen has added another accolade to his storied Montana State football career.
Andersen is the 2021 Big Sky defensive player of the year, the Big Sky announced Tuesday. The senior from Dillon is in his first full season at linebacker for the Bobcats.
Andersen finished the regular season with 111 tackles (57 solo), 9 ½ tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He returned one of his INTs, on Sept. 18 against San Diego, for a touchdown.
Troy Andersen to the HOUSE with an interception return for a TD!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 18, 2021
Bobcats up big over San Diego.
🎥 https://t.co/lQalM32Duf pic.twitter.com/zfkY9jx0lo
He is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS, and for the William V. Campbell Award, aka the “Academic Heisman."
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere earned Big Sky offensive player of the year honors, Northern Arizona QB RJ Martinez received the freshman of the year award and Montana defensive back Justin Ford was named the newcomer of the year.
Andersen also played linebacker in 2017 as a freshman and in 2019, although he appeared on offense a heavy amount in both seasons.
He rushed for 515 yards and five TDs on 90 carries (5.72 yards per carry) at running back in 2017, including 64 yards and two TDs on 10 carries in a 31-23 win over rival Montana. He also caught five passes for 46 yards and one score (a 43-yard TD against Idaho State) and had nine tackles and a sack that season. He was named the Big Sky freshman of the year.
Andersen switched to quarterback in 2018 and received first-team all-Big Sky and third-team all-America honors. He set MSU single-season records for rushing touchdowns (21), yards per carry (6.85), 100-yard rushing games (nine), consecutive 100-yard rushing games (six) and points (128). He helped the Cats overcome a 22-point deficit and earn a 29-25 win at Montana in that season's Brawl of the Wild. Andersen finished the season with 1,412 rushing yards (third-most in program history), and he passed for 1,195 yards with three TDs, seven INTs and a 55.3% completion rate. He also had a 32-yard catch.
Andersen primarily played linebacker in 2019 and made the all-America and all-Big Sky first teams despite missing the final three games with a knee injury that required surgery. He tallied 54 tackles (39 solo), 11 1/2 tackles for loss, 6 1/2 sacks, one INT and five PBUs. On offense, he rushed for 336 yards and seven TDs on 49 carries (6.86 ypc) and completed both of his passes for five yards.
The No. 7-ranked Cats (9-2, 7-1 Big Sky) received the eighth seed and a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs. They will host either No. 12 Missouri State or No. 16 UT Martin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
