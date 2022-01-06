MSU v SDSU football

South Dakota State’s Isaiah Davis gets tackled by Montana State's Troy Andersen (15), Tre Webb (2) and Danny Uluilakepa (30) during their FCS semifinal game on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

FRISCO, Texas — Montana State senior linebacker Troy Andersen is the 2021 Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association defensive player of the year, the FCS ADA announced Thursday.

Another Big Sky player, Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, earned offensive player of the year honors. It's the second straight FCS ADA offensive POY for Barriere.

Andersen and Barriere will receive plaques in an on-field presentation at the FCS championship on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Andersen and the Bobcats (12-2) are playing in the title game against North Dakota State (13-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. Mountain time Saturday.

Andersen, a first-team All-American, was also named the Big Sky defensive player of the year and is a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the FCS' defensive player of the year. The other two finalists are Montana's Pat O'Connell and Florida A&M's Isaiah Land, both linebackers.

 

