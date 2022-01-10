FCS Championship: Montana State vs. North Dakota State

Montana State's Troy Andersen (15) tackles North Dakota State's Hunter Luepke during the FCS championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BOZEMAN — Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen earned another major accolade Monday, when he was announced as the Phil Steele Football Championship Subdivision defensive player of the year.

It's Andersen's second national defensive player of the year honor, joining the one he received from the FCS Athletic Directors Association last week. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior from Dillon finished second in the Buck Buchanan Award voting and was named the Big Sky DPOY.

Andersen is one of two Bobcats on Phil Steele's first-team All-American defense, defensive end Daniel Hardy being the other. Montana defensive back Justin Ford, linebacker Patrick O'Connell, punter Brian Buschini (now at Nebraska) and long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue were also first-team All-Americans.

Griz vs. Dixie State

Montana’s Patrick O’Connell (58) and Justin Ford celebrate after O’Connell makes a stop against Dixie State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Oct. 9. 

MSU had two second-team All-American offensive players: running back Isaiah Ifanse and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd. Montana kick returner Malik Flowers was a second-team specialist.

Buschini was also a Phil Steele first-team freshman All-American, as was Grizzlies tight end Cole Grossman. MSU kicker Blake Glessner received a second-team freshman All-America honor.

 

