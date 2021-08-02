Troy Andersen

All-purpose star Troy Andersen is a preseason first-team All-American at linebacker. 

 DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior linebacker Troy Andersen is a first-team pick on the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team announced Monday.

Andersen, a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder from Dillon, is the only MSU player represented on the first, second or third team. In all, 23 Big Sky Conference players were chosen, including five each from Weber State and Montana.

Andersen, who is set to play outside linebacker for the Bobcats, already ranks among MSU's leaders in numerous offensive categories while playing quarterback and running back. He is first on the single-season list for rushing touchdowns (21), yards per rush (6.85) and 100-yard rushing games (9), and is second in career rushing TDs (33).

Andersen was the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2017 after two years as an all-state quarterback at Dillon. 

