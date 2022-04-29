BOZEMAN — Troy Andersen made Montana State history on Friday night, when the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft.
Andersen, a linebacker from Dillon who Atlanta drafted with the 58th overall pick, is the first MSU player ever taken in the second round. Only defensive tackle Bill Kollar, a first-rounder in 1974, has been picked higher in the program's history.
The moment Troy Andersen became a Falcon as announced by @WarrickDunn 👏— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2022
The moment Troy Andersen became a Falcon as announced by @WarrickDunn 👏— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2022
Here’s what the ESPN broadcast had to say about Troy Andersen to the Falcons. #MSUBobcatsFB pic.twitter.com/7AqpNNAhkp— braden shaw (@ByBradenShaw) April 30, 2022
The @AtlantaFalcons got a steal! #BobcatBuilt | #NFLDraft2022 pic.twitter.com/IAN9tS16U5— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) April 30, 2022
Andersen is the 31st Montana native to be chosen in the first seven rounds of the NFL Draft, and he’s the second player from Dillon. The other was Ed Barker, who played at Washington State and was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams in 1953. The only other first-rounder from Montana is Great Falls’ Ryan Leaf, a Washington State quarterback who the then-San Diego Chargers took No. 2 in the 1998 draft.
The last Montanan to go in the second round was Columbus’ Dwan Edwards, an Oregon State defensive tackle drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2004 with the 51st overall pick. Andersen is the ninth Montana-born player to become a second-round pick.
Andersen is the first Bobcat drafted since tight end Beau Sandland, who the Carolina Panthers selected in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. Offensive lineman Mike Person, now an assistant coach with the Miami Dolphins, was taken in the seventh round of the 2011 draft by the San Francisco 49ers (the Glendive native started at right guard for the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV).
Former MSU defensive back Joey Thomas was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2004 draft. Linebacker John Taylor is the only other MSU player selected this century (fourth round of the 2002 draft by the Detroit Lions).
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Kollar with the 23rd overall pick in 1974.
