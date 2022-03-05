BOZEMAN — A blazing 40-yard dash highlighted Troy Andersen’s performance at the NFL scouting combine.
Andersen, a former two-way star at Montana State, topped all linebackers with a 40 time of 4.42 seconds Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That result in the combine’s flagship event, combined with strong numbers in other workouts, could move Andersen up NFL Draft boards.
“He’s going to be a day one starter at linebacker,” draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the NFL Network shortly after Andersen ran his first 40. “In the fall, he was outstanding. Went to the Senior Bowl and was one of the better players down there. Then he comes out here and runs a 4.4. He’s eliminating any kind of questions you could have about his ability to come in and make an impact right now.”
.@MSUBobcats_FB's Troy Andersen getting the LBs off to a fast start with a 4.41u.— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dZpeOXDilm
Andersen’s 4.42-second 40 was tied for 17th among all players at the combine through Saturday (the fastest time so far is 4.28 from Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton). Defensive backs and specialists are the only groups who have yet to work out at the combine.
Only two linebackers ran faster than Andersen at last year’ combine: Purdue’s Tyler Coyle (4.38) and Penn State’s Micah Parsons (4.39). Parsons was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft and went on to be the 2021 defensive rookie of the year and a first-team all-pro selection.
On Saturday, Andersen attempted two 40s that were unofficially clocked at 4.41 and 4.46 (some teams clocked him below 4.40 on his first sprint). Only one other linebacker broke 4.5: Alabama’s Christian Harris (4.44).
“He is fun to watch. He just pulverizes blockers,” Jeremiah said on Saturday’s broadcast as Andersen ran his first 40. “He is outstanding in coverage. You saw the straight line speed there. You’ll see him once he changes directions in the field drills. He’s outstanding in that area as well.”
Andersen also posted a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump (tied for fifth among linebackers) and a 36-inch vertical jump (tied for 13th).
.@MSUBobcats_FB LB @troy_andersen is looking verrrrrry impressive out there.— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/MabIQI8Lx8
Andersen has been considered a top-100 draft prospect by some analysts since November. That was before he led MSU to the Football Championship Subdivision title game and before he participated in the Senior Bowl, where he recorded the third-fastest max acceleration of any defender. His draft stock has only increased since, especially after his strong showing at the premiere college football all-star game.
“All the speed data is really going to help him,” Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told 406mtsports.com last month. “You saw a fast guy on tape, you saw a guy that can close, but now having that data, which is more important than a 40-yard dash in shorts and a t-shirt… The fact that this guy can carry his pads and play at that speed is really going to help him.”
Andersen has all but solidified his spot as a top-100 overall prospect. The 6-foot-3, 243-pound Dillon native is No. 82 on the draft rankings from ESPN’s Todd McShay, No. 76 on the top-100 list from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and No. 64 on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board. Brugler considers Andersen the 10th-best linebacker in this draft class, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him at No. 6 on his inside linebacker list.
Brugler, Jeremiah, Kiper, McShay and Nagy expect Andersen to be selected on the draft’s second day, which is when the second and third rounds will take place.
“He’s going to find his way into the second round,” Jeremiah said as the NFL Network replayed Andersen’s 40. “The tape, the Senior Bowl and what that just was right there, he’s made some money.”
Andersen is set to appear at MSU’s pro day on April 4. The draft is scheduled to run from April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Most of Andersen’s weaknesses, per analysts, revolve around his inexperience at linebacker.
Andersen began his MSU career as a running back and outside linebacker. After a Big Sky freshman of the year performance in 2017, he moved to quarterback a year later and earned an All-America honor (he set the Bobcat record for rushing touchdowns that season). He occasionally appeared on offense in 2019 but primarily played outside linebacker.
Knee surgery would’ve prevented Andersen from playing in the 2020 season, which was canceled because of COVID-19. He returned as a “Mike” (or inside) linebacker in 2021 and earned multiple accolades, including Big Sky defensive player of the year and first-team All-America.
"Montana State's Troy Andersen is one of the top risers of the week, and I really think he can be a second-round pick," McShay wrote in in an article published Saturday night on ESPN. "Despite changing positions multiple times, he impressed at the FCS level, dominated at the Senior Bowl and then posted a 4.42 in the 40 at the combine. He's potentially a Day 1 starter. Seriously."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.