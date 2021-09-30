BOZEMAN – Montana State’s rally against defending Big Sky Conference champion Weber State fell two points short as the Wildcats handed MSU a 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13 setback Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.
Montana State (5-9, 1-2) dropped its fifth five-set match of the season. Weber State (8-5, 3-0) remained undefeated in Big Sky play.
“That was a very good performance by MSU volleyball,” MSU coach Daniel Jones said. “Weber State is the defending champs and unbeaten in conference and we showed we can play at the same level. This match was a huge confidence builder, despite the loss.
“The challenge now for our young team is to back it up against Idaho State on Saturday night. I thought we executed the game plan very well. The middles were great offensively, the setters did a nice job in execution and our passing line stepped up.”
The Bobcats cruised to the first set win outhitting the Wildcats .216 to .154. WSU flipped the table in the second stanza and used a 4-0 run late in the frame to pull away.
Set three featured 15 ties and seven lead changes. With the game tied at 23-all, Weber State took advantage of a kill by defending league MVP Rylin Adams and a Bobcat hitting miscue to take a 2-1 match lead.
MSU held a 17-13 lead midway through the fourth frame following a block by Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick. Weber State answered with a 6-2 run to even the set at 19-all. The contest was even four times down the stretch before the Bobcats got back-to-back kills by Hannah Scott and Radick to force a fifth and deciding set.
The Bobcats got out to a 7-2 lead in the final set following a Scott kill. MSU held the advantage until an Adams block tied the game at 10-all. MSU scored the next to two as Klein and Emma Pence blocked Adams on back-to-back plays. Klein and Pence combined for another block to give MSU a 13-11 cushion, but it proved to be the Bobcats’ last point as Weber State rattled off four consecutive points for the 3-2 victory.
MSU was led by Scott with 22 kills, and Kira Thomsen and Pence added 12 and 11. Setters Allie Lynch and Audrey Hofer dished 32 and 22 assists.
Defensively, libero Maci Abshier recorded a career-high 25 digs and Thomsen also posted a career-high with 24 saves. Also notching double-digit digs were Scott 14 and Lynch 13. Pence paced MSU at the net with a match-high eight blocks, while Klein finished with seven, and Radick four.
MSU will host Idaho State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Shroyer Gym.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.