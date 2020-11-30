FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State senior guard Xavier Bishop is the first Big Sky Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week of the season, the league announced Monday.
A redshirt senior transfer, Bishop made his first appearance on the court since the 2018-19 season by scoring a team-high 22 points in a 91-78 victory over UNLV on Nov. 25. Bishop went 6 of 9 from the field, including a 2-for-4 mark from deep and 8-for-8 clip from the free-throw line, and scored 16 of his points in the second half.
He added to his stat line with five rebounds, four assists and a steal. He only had one turnover.
Montana State is scheduled to return to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Stockton, California, against the Pacific Tigers.
