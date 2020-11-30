Montana State men's basketball vs. UNLV (copy)

Montana State guard Xavier Bishop is pressured by UNLV’s Caleb Grill during their game Wednesday in Las Vegas.

 Elizabeth Page Brumley, Las Vegas Review-Journal

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State senior guard Xavier Bishop is the first Big Sky Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week of the season, the league announced Monday. 

A redshirt senior transfer, Bishop made his first appearance on the court since the 2018-19 season by scoring a team-high 22 points in a 91-78 victory over UNLV on Nov. 25. Bishop went 6 of 9 from the field, including a 2-for-4 mark from deep and 8-for-8 clip from the free-throw line, and scored 16 of his points in the second half. 

He added to his stat line with five rebounds, four assists and a steal. He only had one turnover. 

Montana State is scheduled to return to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Stockton, California, against the Pacific Tigers.

