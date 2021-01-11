FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State senior guard Xavier Bishop was honored Monday as the Big Sky Conference men's basketball player of the week.
It was the second time Bishop earned the league's player of the week award this year. The Springfield, Illinois, native was also singled out following MSU's season-opening 91-78 victory at UNLV when he had 22 points and five rebounds.
Playing at Northern Colorado on Jan. 7, Bishop tied his career-high with 28 points and also had season-highs of seven rebounds and five assists in a 79-67 victory.
On Saturday, also at Northern Colorado, Bishop netted 22 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists as MSU prevailed 76-74 in overtime.
With the wins, the Bobcats improved to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the league.
Bishop averages a team-high 17.4 points and three assists per game.
The Bobcats will host Portland State on Thursday and Saturday.
