FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana and Montana State tennis teams were picked to finish near the middle of the Big Sky Conference in the men's and women's coaches polls, released Tuesday.
UM was picked to finish fourth in the men's poll and fifth in the women's poll, while MSU was seventh in the men's poll and tied for seventh (with Idaho) on the women's side.
Idaho topped the men's poll with eight of nine first-place votes. Fellow defending conference champion Northern Arizona received six first-place votes to top the women's poll.
