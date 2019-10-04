MISSOULA – Montana lost the first match but rallied to win the next four in the Griz Match Play Challenge on Friday at Missoula Country Club.
The Bobcats and Griz matched up eight golfers, with the top five seeds factoring into team competition. Montana State senior Kelly Hooper earned the first point, defeating Brooklyn Van Bebber 7-and-5.
The No. 2 slot between MSU's Lucia Prieto Romano and Montana's Faith D'Ortenzio went into extra holes. D'Ortenzio eventually carded a lower score on a 19th hole to pick up the tying point.
Kylie Esh finished 3-and-2 at the No. 3 position over Sofia Rodriguez Todd, Allison Sobol had the same result over MSU's Hailey Oster, and Montana's Jessica Ponce won 4-and-3 over Coral Schulz.
The Bobcats will face Idaho State on Saturday at Missoula Country Club to close out the event. The Griz face Eastern Washington.
