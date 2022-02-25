BOZEMAN — It’s hard for a first-year coach to fully grasp the Brawl of the Wild’s magnitude until he or she experiences it firsthand.
That’s been the case for Montana women’s basketball coach Brian Holsinger, a former Oregon State assistant who replaced Mike Petrino in April. The Grizzlies lost to Montana State 73-59 on Jan. 24 in Bozeman, their seventh straight loss to their rival.
“I didn't realize the history,” Holsinger said Thursday. “We haven't beaten them in a while. The impact of not beating somebody that many times in a row was more than I thought. I'll approach it a little differently this time, honestly.”
This time, UM will be the Brawl host. The second Cat-Griz of the women’s basketball season will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. The Bobcats (18-10, 13-4 Big Sky) look like significant favorites to beat the Lady Griz (17-9, 10-7), but MSU coach Tricia Binford never enters a Brawl assuming an easy win.
“Anytime you have Cat-Griz, there's definitely no overlooking,” Binford said Thursday. “It's always going to be an exciting game, especially when there's going to be so many people in the building.”
The last time UM hosted MSU was Jan. 30, 2021. That game, which the Cats won 70-60, was played in an empty Dahlberg Arena because of COVID-19 protocols. Saturday’s Cat-Griz will be the first at a packed Dahlberg since Feb. 1, 2020.
MSU won that game, 66-61, in overtime in front of 3,617 fans, and many of its current key players were in smaller roles or elsewhere. Binford, who’s in her 16th season as MSU’s head coach, said nonconference games at Gonzaga, South Dakota State and North Dakota were scheduled in part to get her players used to Dahlberg-like atmospheres.
“They just have to get the experience of it and kind of play through that in the first couple sets,” Binford said. “It takes some maturity. I think it takes collectively just really doing a great job of finding your huddle and getting your eyes on each other.”
MSU’s eight-game winning streak ended at Southern Utah in overtime on Feb. 10, and the Cats lost at Eastern Washington two games later. Any concerns have mostly been quelled by their two most lopsided conference wins of the season, 65-47 over SUU last Saturday and 82-57 at Portland State on Monday. MSU sits a half game behind Big Sky leader Idaho State.
“We did a good job of responding to Eastern,” Binford said. “How we executed against Southern Utah, I thought we carried that defensive momentum into the Portland State game. With Cat-Griz so far removed from that game, I thought the kids did a really good job of just staying focused on the moment and the plan.”
The Lady Griz have been without leading scorer Sammy Fatkin (13.4 points per game) for the last seven games because of an ankle injury. Binford said her team, which isn’t missing any starters, is going into Saturday with the expectation that Fatkin will be in uniform. But the senior guard was in a walking boot Thursday, and UM has not provided a timetable for her return.
UM has gone 4-3 without Fatkin and all three losses were close. The Lady Griz’s first game without Fatkin was a 69-64 win at SUU, and they rolled over the Thunderbirds 71-46 at Dahlberg on Thursday. SUU is third in the conference standings, one spot ahead of UM.
“We will be more prepared and better prepared for this game on Saturday,” Holsinger said. “We have to play physical, handle their pressure and make the right reads.”
UM’s five seniors — Fatkin, Abby Anderson, Kylie Frolich, Nyah Morris-Nelson and Sophia Stiles — will be honored on Saturday, since it’s UM’s final home game of the season.
“I'm excited to walk out with my family and this awesome group of seniors,” said Frolich, a Missoula Sentinel graduate. “We're really excited, but we have to treat it like another game because Senior Night can get very emotional. It probably will be.
“The most exciting thing is we get to play the Cats and we get to play them together and have fun. We'll be ready.”
Saturday’s game will be the first taste of a home Brawl with fans for many Grizzlies, including Holsinger. He hopes the friendly environment will lift his team over its consistently strong rival for the first time since Feb. 24. 2018 at Dahlberg.
“If anything goes wrong, you go right back to, 'Oh crap,' right? That's generally where your mind goes when you haven't beaten somebody in a while,” Holsinger said. “We have to get through that. We've been working on that since (Jan. 24).”
