MISSOULA — Montana forward Carmen Gfeller and Montana State guard Darian White were named to the Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason All-Conference team, the league announced Thursday.
Idaho forward Beyonce Bea was named the preseason MVP. Joining the trio is Northern Arizona forward, and last season's preseason MVP pick, Khiarica Rasheed and a pair of Idaho State Bengals, Dora Goles and Diaba Konate.
Gfeller led the Lady Griz in scoring last season with 14.3 points per game, hauled in 5.4 rebounds per contest and shot a league-best 52.9% from the field. She earned All-league third team honors last season as a sophomore.
White led the Bobcats with a stuffed stat sheet of 14.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game. She was a first-team selection last season.
