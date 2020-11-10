FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana’s Michael Steadman and Montana State’s Jubrile Belo have been chosen to the preseason all-Big Sky Conference men's basketball team, the league announced Tuesday.
Steadman is a transfer from San Jose State, where he led his squad with 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Belo was third-team all-conference after averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, ranking in the top 10 in rebounding and fourth in blocks with 1.2 per game.
Eastern Washington senior guard Jacob Davison is the preseason MVP.
The team was selected by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media.
Belo led the Bobcats in rebounding and blocks (37), and he finished second on the team in scoring (406). He ended the season with three straight double-double efforts and was the final Big Sky Player of the Week recipient. He finished his first year at the Division I level by shooting 61.2% from the field.
Belo was third in the Big Sky in free throws made (132) and attempted (186) and was among the top 80 players in NCAA Division I in each category.
“Jubrile kind of burst on to the scene and was so successful teams had to start game planning him,” MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said. “How he learned from that and got better throughout the season, you don’t see that a lot from sophomores. Now he knows what to expect and I think the sky is the limit for him because of his learning curve.”
A unanimous preseason selection, EWU's Davison is coming off a junior year where he averaged a team-high 18.4 points per game to rank fourth in the league. The Long Beach, California, native was second-team all-conference after leading the Eagles to the regular-season title.
Also on the preseason all-conference team is Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr., Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton and Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume.
Hume was a second-team honoree all-league after posting 13.9 points per game. The junior guard ranked second with 2.6 three-pointers per game for 80 on the season.
Aiken Jr. and Shelton were all-Big Sky third-team as sophomores.
Aiken Jr. ranked third for the Eagles in scoring with 13.3 points per game, led the conference with 9.7 rebounds and ranked 41st nationally with 12 double-doubles.
Shelton was one of four players in the league last season to rank in the top 10 In both scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
The 2020-21 season tips off Wednesday, Nov. 25. The 20-game Big Sky schedule begins Thursday, Dec. 3. The 2021 Big Sky Basketball Championships will be held March 8-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
