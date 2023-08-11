BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team had quite a memorable Thursday.

An NFL regional scout attended MSU’s practice that morning. Coaching legend Dennis Erickson also made an appearance. Former star quarterback Ryan Leaf talked to the Bobcats after practice. MSU alum Ty Okada played in his first NFL preseason game Thursday night as a defensive back with the Seattle Seahawks.

“What a day yesterday,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Friday.

Scouts from the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles all stopped by MSU fall camp this week. Vigen believes their presence is a result of Okada and the other five ex-Cats currently competing in NFL training camps — Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons), Daniel Hardy (Los Angeles Rams), Lewis Kidd (New Orleans Saints), Lance McCutcheon (Rams) and Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos).

“The number of guys we have in camps, on rosters, right now, I think it probably tells those teams that ‘Bozeman’s a place we have to stop,’ in addition to the guys we have (currently at MSU),” Vigen said. “The fifth- and sixth-year guys right now, I think there’s a good number of those guys that are worthy of the (NFL) look, the consideration.”

Okada was credited with one tackle in Seattle’s 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native also helped hold a Viking to a short kick return.

“It was great to see Ty running around. He looked absolutely comfortable,” Vigen said. “He texted me back this morning — after I texted him — that he didn’t make all the plays but it was a blast. I think for him, the opportunity to play against the Vikings in his first game, his hometown team, was pretty unique.

“You look out there and you say, ‘Does the guy belong?’ I think Ty looked like he belonged.”

Jamal Adams coaching up Ty Okada pic.twitter.com/Dhyw2qL0EU — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) August 11, 2023

Erickson is another NFL-MSU connection. The 76-year-old was an all-Big Sky Conference quarterback for the Cats in the 1960s and began his coaching career at MSU. In addition to several assistant roles, Erickson was the head coach at Billings Central in 1970, Idaho from 1982-85 and in 2006, Wyoming in 1986, Washington State in 1987-88, Miami from 1989-94 (with national championships in 1989 and 1991), the Seahawks from 1995-98, Oregon State from 1998-2002, the San Francisco 49ers from 2003-04, Arizona State from 2007-11 and the AAF’s Salt Lake Stallions in 2019.

In a video the MSU football program posted Thursday, Erickson said “everything good in my life really has a lot to do with Montana State.”

Always a pleasure to have Bobcat legend Dennis Erickson back on campus🏆#BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/bHWeKn5HtL — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) August 10, 2023

“Coming out to practice and sharing his thoughts, his wisdom, is always something that’s a priority to him. This program matters immensely to him,” Vigen said. “It’s good for me to be able to stand with him for whatever, 15-20 minutes, and we just kind of go around the field and talk about our guys. To get his take on, ‘How did someone look, how did someone move?’ that obviously means a lot.”

MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright reached out to Leaf last year, according to Vigen. Leaf, a Great Falls CMR graduate, was in Bozeman for something else this week and “was glad” to talk to MSU’s players, Vigen said.

Leaf was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft after a standout career at Washington State. His pro career fell short of expectations, and he dealt with several post-NFL problems, including substance abuse and a domestic violence incident. He’s been open about his struggles over the years.

“Our guys were so engaged, and Ryan commented on that. There weren't eyes that came off him the whole time, and that’s not typically how it feels in a room with that many young men in it. I appreciate our guys hearing him,” Vigen said. “Through his story, something had to resonate, even the simplest things that he talked about — the choices that he maybe didn’t make correctly that now he’s trying to help others learn from his mistakes.

“It was a very impactful hour-plus that he spoke to the team.”

Vigen learned last year that Leaf was more on the MSU side of the Cat-Griz rivalry. Leaf made that clear in a tweet Thursday.

“Awesome to be in front of the guys who hung 55 on the Griz,” Leaf wrote, referring to MSU’s 55-21 win over Montana last season. “Thank you for the opportunity to be of service! #GoCats”

Awesome to be in front of the guys who hung 55 on the Griz. Thank you for the opportunity to be of service! #GoCats https://t.co/XAnbudtAmV — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) August 11, 2023

Handful of Bobcats no longer on team

A small number of MSU football players who participated in spring camp have since left the program.

Running back Kaegun Williams retired due to lingering neck issues, Vigen said last week. Defensive back Max Kimball also retired due to injury. Quarterback Sean Austin, wide receiver Noah Smith and receiver Dylan Snyder entered the transfer portal (Snyder is now at Montana Tech, while neither Austin nor Smith have announced commitments to new programs as of Friday).

On Friday, Vigen addressed four other departures that hadn’t previously been publicized.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Luke Fedyk left the team because of “an injury that needed medical attention that would keep him out for an extended period of time,” Vigen said. The Bozeman High graduate is still an MSU student, however, and plans to rejoin the team at some point, Vigen added.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ethan Abbott, a Florence grad, is no longer enrolled at MSU and is “taking a pivot with his plan,” Vigen said.

Wyoming transfer Ryland Swarthout had battled injuries and left the Cats after a few days with them as a walk-on in the spring because “I think he realized that he didn’t want to keep playing football,” Vigen said.

Walk-on defensive end Michael Hulverson, 2022 Juan Diego (Utah) High grad, transferred to the University of Utah, where he’ll focus on school, per Vigen.

O’Reilly to XFL

The rights to former MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly have been assigned to the St. Louis Blackhawks, the XFL announced Wednesday.

The league’s press release noted that O’Reilly and the 27 other players whose rights were acquired Wednesday were invited to last month’s XFL Combine or to XFL Showcases earlier in the summer.

O’Reilly participated in the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp in May but wasn’t signed, he told 406mtsports.com at the time.

O’Reilly finished his six-year MSU career last year. The Bozeman grad was a starter his final three seasons, a second team All-Big Sky selection in 2021 and a first teamer in 2022. He was also a Stats Perform FCS third team All-America linebacker and a team captain last season.

New date for Housewright hearing

MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright had a Gallatin County Justice Court omnibus hearing scheduled for Wednesday concerning his driving under the influence citation, but the court date was moved to next month, according to court records (omnibus is a pre-trial hearing meant “to expedite the procedures leading up to the trial of the defendant,” per the Montana legislature’s website).

MSU running backs coach Sam Mix did have a hearing Wednesday. He was found guilty for driving without a valid driver’s license, while his obstructing a peace officer charge was dismissed by the prosecution, per justice court records. A speedy trial for Mix, who changed his plea after initially pleading not guilty, is scheduled for December.

Both of Mix’s citations happened on the same May night as Housewright’s alleged DUI.

MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, who was cited for a DUI in November, is scheduled to have an omnibus hearing next week.

Garza and Housewright, who both signed new one-year contracts in April, have pleaded not guilty.

Garza was suspended for one game last season. MSU has not announced any discipline for Housewright or Mix as of Friday.