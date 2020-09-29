BOZEMAN — Shawn Dirden has left the Montana State men's basketball coaching staff and will be succeeded by Ken Moses, the director of basketball operations at Southern Illinois.
MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle announced Dirden's departure Monday. Dirden recently took a job in Bozeman in the private sector. HoopDirt, a website run by college basketball coaches, reported the hiring of Moses.
"I'm super thankful for Shawn's contributions to our program last season," Sprinkle said in a press release. "He had an opportunity to take a job in the private sector and spend more time with his family which is awesome for him and his family."
Dirden was entering his second year as part of Sprinkle's staff after spending the previous three seasons as head coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State. He had spent two prior stints in Bozeman on the Montana State bench.
Moses was at Southern Illinois after two years at Missouri State West Plans, a junior college. He has also coached at Colorado State-Pueblo (2010-13) and Nebraska-Kearney (2013-17). A native of Honolulu, Moses played four years at CSU-Pueblo and was team captain in 2009-10.
"He is someone who, over the years, I have grown to completely trust and value in this profession," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said when he hired Moses. "He understands why programs are successful and how to help build a culture. Ken's strong work ethic and ability to connect with young men from all different backgrounds makes him a great asset to me, our staff and our student-athletes."
Montana State finished 16-15 overall in Sprinkle's first season as head coach during the 2019-20 slate. The NCAA announced on Sept. 16 that the 2020-21 Division I men's college basketball season will begin on Nov. 25.
