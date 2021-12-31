BOZEMAN — Athletes from Belt, Big Timber, Billings, Kalispell and Laurel are among nine overall to either sign a national letter of intent or submit paperwork to join the Montana State track and field and cross country program.
Lindsey Paulson of Belt, Alyssa Boshart of Big Timber, Jaeden Wolff of Billings West, Jakob Webinger of Laurel and Sam Ells of Kalispell Glacier will join the Bobcats in the fall. Also coming on board are Peyton Garrison of New Castle, Colorado, Caroline Hawkes of San Clemente, California, Millie Hubbell of Littleton, Colorado, and Dylan Lee of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Ells and Paulson will join MSU's men's and women's distance groups.
Ells capped his cross country career this fall by earning individual first-place finishes in five of his six races while completing a personal-best time of 15:41.4. Paulson is a two-time qualifier for the MHSA State Track and Field Championship meet and took first in the 1600 (5:13.98), second in both the 800 (2:16.61) and the 3,200 (11:50.60) and third in the 400 (59.97); she also claimed back-to-back cross country titles and won the 2021 championship by nearly a full minute.
Garrison, Hawkes, Wolff, Webinger, Boshart and Hubbell will be members of MSU's sprints/hurdles event group.
Wolff has been a multiple champion for Billings West, earning a gold medal as a junior in the 100. She placed second in the 200 with a personal-best time of 25.56 and added a gold in the 4x100 relay.
Boshart took first in the 100, second in the 200, third in the 400, fifth in the 100 hurdles, along with a first-place 4x100 relay finish at the MHSA Class B meet as a junior for Big Timber. She helped lead her team to a state title.
Webinger placed second in the 100 and 200 at the MHSA Class A State Track and Field Championships, and earned gold in the long jump. He earned personal bests in all three events of 10.88 in the 100, 22.33 in the 200 and 21-05 in the long jump in 2021.
Montana State track and field continues its 2021-22 indoor season on Jan. 14 when it hosts the Bobcat Challenge. MSU will host the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 24-26 in Worthington Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.