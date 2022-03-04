MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho captured the doubles point then won four of the six singles matches to top Montana State 5-2 in a Big Sky women's tennis dual on Friday.
Jazmin Lerman and Andrew Cuquerella won Montana State's only points. Lerman took a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 4 singles to extend her hot play, while Cuquerell won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 5.
Montana State's weekend road trip continues with a match against Eastern Washington at Cheney on Sunday.
