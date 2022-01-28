BOZEMAN — Montana State’s Jazmin Lerman swept to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles to clinch the Bobcats’ 6-1 victory over Seattle in women’s tennis on Friday in Bozeman.
After capturing the doubles point, Montana State’s Felicia Jayasaputra took a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles and Marta Garcia-Reboredo’s 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 pushed the Bobcats to the verge of the team win.
It was a win by Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen at No. 1 doubles that got the Bobcats off to a good start by clinching the doubles point. JJ Chen and Andrea Cuquerella opened the proceedings with a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
Montana State raised its record to 2-5 with the win, while Seattle fell to 0-3. The Cats host Oral Roberts at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
