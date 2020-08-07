BOZEMAN — For weeks on end, athletic directors in the Big Sky Conference held out hope that fall football could still take place despite surging COVID-19 cases — more in some states than others across the league's vast reach.
But as the opening of fall camps drew nearer, and other FCS conferences opted out as NCAA directives grew more challenging, it became increasingly obvious that the notion of fall football was futile.
On Friday, what everyone involved knew but had been reluctant to concede became official: The Big Sky is moving its conference football schedule to the spring.
"The last few weeks have been crazy because of the reality of time, of running out of time, really kind of hit us and put us over the top with new directives from the NCAA and what we have to do do get people safely on the field," Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said in a Zoom call with reporters Friday morning. "That's where the conversations became really, really serious. We now knew the parameters we were up against."
So now what?
Costello and the conference's other ADs — as well as those throughout the country — can retrench and, as he put it, "take a deep breath."
This much also was clear: While obviously preferring a traditional fall schedule, MSU and its football team is embracing the opportunity to play an eight-game schedule in the spring, with hopes that the NCAA will follow suit and move the FCS playoffs to spring as well now that fall playoffs no longer are an option.
"I think from the get-go, whenever they would let us play we were going to try to play," Costello said. "In talking to the student-athletes and the coaches, they feel the exact same way. Give us a chance."
The conversations are changing dramatically, of course, though Big Sky ADs have been bracing for this moment for at least a month, almost all of them acknowledging privately that fall football was a longshot given the summer rise in COVID-19 cases.
Without football revenue until the spring, schools must still figure out how to provide the same overall college experience for its student-athletes. Another major challenge will be ensuring the physical health of athletes who will be playing anywhere from 20 to 25 games conceivably within eight months.
They're all in uncharted territory.
"This was not in the AD manual — not at all," Costello joked. "Those conversations will now hit overdrive. Playing that many games in one calendar year, we have to be very smart about how we set this up."
Friday was the the first day of fall camp, and in an odd twist MSU was conducting its first workouts as Costello talked about the conference season's postponement. Technically, the Bobcats still have one game on their schedule this fall — Sept. 19 at home against Dixie State.
The other two nonconference games, against Utah and Long Island, were canceled earlier this summer. Whether MSU fills those two slots with schools in a similar scenario is a question fraught with uncertainty; Idaho has already announced it wants to play fall nonconference games.
"We're just assessing the situation, the landscape," Costello said of a potential fall schedule, noting Dixie State is still on the docket. "We've really got to see what issues are on campus and whether we can do that safely. There's a lot of information gathering to see which direction we're going to move."
Costello emphasized that the school needs support from Bobcat Nation more than ever given the financial challenges ahead, the reality that practices for winter sports are scheduled to start in two months and the potential that spring football could go away if the virus isn't in check. President Waded Cruzado echoed his sentiments in a letter to "the MSU Community" about the football postponement Friday.
"As hard as this is for all of the family of Bobcat Athletics, the student athletes, the coaches, the staff, the fans and our community, this is also a time where I need your sense of team spirit more than ever," Cruzado wrote. "We are now being called to play an important role in even bigger teams: those of our university, the city of Bozeman, the state and the nation. We are working together to slow the spread of the coronavirus. By doing our part, wearing a face mask, avoiding groups and crowds, staying 6 feet apart from each other and seeking prompt medical attention when we have symptoms, all of this sacrifice will not be in vain.
Regardless, Costello said the coaches and players are just happy to still have a football season, even if it's coming at an unprecedented time. Weather could be an issue if games start in March, he conceded, but he added weather is always an issue in Montana.
"This year it's just a flip-flopping of seasons," he said. "Here in Montana we start with great weather in the first couple games and then it changes. Now it's going to be just the opposite. That dynamic will be very, very interesting.
"I think we can take the attitude that, 'Hey, we know this is different but we still have an opportunity and let's get excited about it'. We have a chance to compete. It's all about mindset, how we approach the situation. I'm kind of excited about it, but I'm also excited to get back to a little bit of normalcy."
