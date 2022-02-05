SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Montana State indoor track and field athletes completed first-place showings while several others claimed high finishes as the Bobcats wrapped up action inside The Podium on Friday participating in the Washington State Open.
A variety of runners appeared in both the men's and women's 3,000-meter run competitions for MSU. The Bobcats were represented well in each race as Duncan Hamilton and Camila Noe each recorded top individual times.
Hamilton won the men's race finishing with a time of 7 minutes, 56.86 seconds. His time, which was his second best in the event of his career, was just eight seconds behind his school-record mark. Though the facility was just opened this past October, Hamilton took over The Podium record in the event.
The Bobcat men also had three other high finishers in the 3,000 in Ben Perrin, Levi Taylor and Matthew Richtman. Perrin placed just behind Hamilton crossing the finish line in 8:01.31. That mark was a lifetime best for Perrin and moved him from ninth to fourth on MSU's all-time program list. Taylor placed sixth overall with a time of 8:20.42 while Richtman took 11th in 8:34.34.
Noe recorded the fastest time in the women's 3,000 as she clocked a 9:47.85. Mya Dube joined her in the top 10 as she registered a time of 10:04.50. Four other Bobcats completed times near each other as Alex Moore (10:13.42) placed 12th, Grace Gilbreth (10:17.80) took 13th, Hannah Perrin (10:18.20) finished 15th and Samantha Kelderman (10:18.72) followed in 16th.
Earning top 10 finishes in competitive fields were Anna Trudnowski, Taylor Brisendine, Elena Carter, Twila Reovan, Maisee Brown, Morgan Hanson, Chris Bianchini, Ian Fosdick and Matt Furdyk.
Brisendine notched two top-10 marks as she placed sixth in the women's triple jump and ninth in the women's long jump. Her long jump mark of 17 feet, 7 inches (5.36m) was a personal best. Hanson recorded a lifetime best in the 400 as she took fourth in the event clocking a 58.95. Reovan had a season-best mark in the triple jump as she placed fourth by recording a leap of 37-05.75 (11.42m).
The women's side saw Carter take fourth in the long jump, Trudnowski finish sixth in the high jump and Brown earn ninth in the pole vault. Nearly earning a top-10 showing was Evelyn Adams who placed 13th in the long jump, while Taylor Holmes tied her college-best mark in the pole vault by clearing 10-04 (3.15m).
The men's side saw Chris Bianchini take fourth in the 800 with his season best in the event of 1:52.65. Ian Fosdick registered his top mark of the season in the long jump of 21-02.75 (6.47m) en route to placing 10th. Matt Furdyk had the top throws showing of the day as he took 10th in the shot put with his best throw of 52-02 (15.90m).
Montana State continues competition in Spokane on Saturday as the Bobcats take part in the Washington State Invitational which starts at 10 a.m. MT. Live results for the meet are available on AthleticLive. A live stream is available on RunnerSpace with a subscription purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.