NCAA programs are announcing signings as the early signing period gets underway. Here's a roundup of all the Montana State University Bobcats and University of Montana Grizzlies recruits from social media.
Montana State Bobcats Class of 2022
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Welcome @cmoore_58 to the fam!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/hiT000g8Oa
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Welcome @DruPxli7 to the Bobcat family!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/VbVFurHgYO
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Staying home, @RylanSchlepp welcome to the Bobcat family!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/9UwIjFhwFk
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Big man @EthanLAbbott1 joining us in Bozeman!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/j4f0KO64FP
Officially adding another Vigen to the family, welcome @jakevigen14!!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/GrcKfINwyI— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Difference maker in the trenches, welcome @MastelBurke to the Bobcat family!!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/lVwoTRU6fv
Welcome @Max_Murphy08 to the family!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/BSeF8SJCAp— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Another big time player from Billings, welcome @Maxkimball3 to the Bobcat fam!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/ZC888TxECu— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Got us another Bulldog, welcome @CaseyKautzman to the fam!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/dpeUlEMPST— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Back to Back Bulldogs, welcome @DylanSn08246172 to the fam!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/ICB5ZIPsaz— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Another addition, welcome @KraheRyan to the Bobcat family!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/i5xwyrQmBY— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Welcome @NilsonTommy to the Bobcat Family!!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/Mxf3eyQAA7— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Coming in from Idaho, welcome @LoganFrederic18 to the Bobcat family!!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/jcdwYNnWgO
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️@cadendowler1 is officially a member of the Bobcats!!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/2X3JSplj75— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year, welcome @DowlerTaco to the family!!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/Xhlg2AE7c4
𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 🖊️— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 15, 2021
Playmaker coming in from AZ, welcome @c_anaya24 to the family!!#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/xJ0sDlWS8z
University of Montana Grizzlies Class of 2022
Our first future Grizzly is in the 🚤!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the family @eli_gillman!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/3rfsXltXbd
✍️ @MarcusEvans37 is coming to Missoula to be a Grizzly!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome to Griz Nation Marcus!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/k7bpQOGYNX
WELCOME the Griz family @Sam_Alford22!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/x5RzwZ9RcM
This big man from Missoula grew up with Griz in his blood!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
CONGRATS @WeidaJoseph!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/qLYQxs2EAv
We're excited to welcome @JoeyVisser06 to Griz Nation! 👏— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/h0Jbc8eHJM
Missoula native @IanFinch12 is staying home to be a Grizzly! 👏— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/dxpIW06UGX
🚂 This Laurel Locomotive is pulling into Missoula to be a Grizzly!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome, @beau45615866!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/RoJfcuqIlO
👏 Bringing in a big man from Polson to the Grizzly D-Line!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome, @BraunsonH!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/tapMQzEemX
🦿 The man has a machine for a leg!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome to Griz Nation @Patrick72980124!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/z6jOFCp0JY
🐅 Another Helena Bengal will prowl in Missoula!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Help us welcome Chase McGurran to Griz Nation!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/MaJj46Rywf
We got a homegrown gunslinger from Helena!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome to Griz Nation @HuotKaden!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgzu9j#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/Vuti8MCZuB
🏆 Excited to have another State Champ on board!— Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome to Missoula @TysonRostad!
📰 https://t.co/TcZBhgRDnr#GoGriz // #BeAGri22ly pic.twitter.com/N6dsom9oI9
