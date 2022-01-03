BOZEMAN — The NCAA has a contingency plan for the Football Championship Subdivision title game if either Montana State or North Dakota State have COVID-19 issues, the NCAA announced Monday.
Both teams are scheduled to arrive Wednesday, three days before the FCS title game is set to be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The contingency plan, approved Monday by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, set the minimum participation numbers for each team at 53 eligible players, including seven offensive linemen, four defensive lineman, one quarterback and two countable coaches. A school could still choose to play if falling below the minimums.
If one or both teams fall below the minimum numbers for eligible players before arriving in Texas, the Division I Football Committee would look to move the FCS title game back six days to Jan. 14.
If both teams get to Texas and one or both of them then fall below the established minimums and choose not to play, the game would be declared a no-contest. If only one team was unavailable, the available team would be declared the FCS champion. If both teams became unavailable, the 2021 title would be vacated.
Neither MSU coach Brent Vigen nor NDSU coach Matt Entz expects to miss any players due to COVID, they said during virtual press conferences on Thursday. While the teams' full vaccination rates have not been publicized, Vigen said around 90% of his players were vaccinated by the season opener, and NDSU was around 85% in August as well, according to the Forum or Fargo-Moorhead. Neither team has dealt with COVID issues all season.
Unvaccinated players and other team personnel, as well team members with COVID symptoms, were required to be tested weekly during the first four rounds of the FCS playoffs. That policy is also in place this week.
Members of MSU and NDSU have to submit attestations of vaccinations or negative tests before they get to Texas. While testing will be available for any Bobcat or Bison showing symptoms, it will not be required on site. An unvaccinated player who tests positive will have to quarantine for 10 days, and close contacts of that player will be tested.
All title game press conferences will be conducted virtually.
The Football Bowl Subdivision's College Football Playoff has similar contingency plans after making it through the semifinal games on New Year's Eve without any COVID issues. The championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, to be played next Monday in Indianapolis, could be pushed back as many as four days.
If Alabama or Georgia cannot play in the title game, the available team would be declared the national champion. If neither team has enough available players by Jan. 14, the championship would be considered vacated. Each school is responsible for determining whether it has a sufficient number of available players.
Spiking COVID cases across the country due to the omicron variant led to five bowl games being canceled and replacement teams needed to play other bowls. And in college basketball, more than 570 men's and women's games have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the season.
MSU postponed its next two women's basketball games, at home against Idaho and Montana, because of COVID protocols.
