GRAND FORKS, N.D. — College football fans generally experience Homecoming in the fall. Montana State men’s tennis player Nejc Sitar experienced his this weekend.
The junior clinched two Bobcat victories in the building he once called home, winning a pair of emotional three-set matches after dropping the first set in both. The Bobcats beat North Dakota, where Sitar played in 2018-19 and won Summit League Newcomer of the Year honors, 4-3 on Friday and Omaha 5-2 on Saturday.
“Clinching two matches this weekend was amazing,” Sitar said on Instagram after the two wins. “This facility and this town, I have such good memories here from my freshman year, but I couldn’t be more grateful to be a Bobcat. To get these two wins with this team is great.”
The Bobcats won the doubles point for the first time in several weeks against Omaha on Saturday, and when Joaquin Espinoza won easily at No. 6 and Daan Van Dijk won when his opponent retired, MSU led 3-0. Omaha won at No. 1 singles, but Sitar sealed the win with his comeback effort at No. 5.
Friday’s match bounced back and forth. North Dakota captured the doubles point, but Daan Van Dijk countered with a win at No. 2 singles. After the Fighting Hawks won at No. 3 singles, Joaquin Espinoza continued his hot play with a victory at No. 6 to pull the Cats even. Brad Buckland won at No. 4, and a UND win at No. 1 set up Sitar’s heroics.
“Our guys continue to get better, and this weekend is a great sign of things to come,” said Bobcat coach Trey Morris. “Our guys are doing the little things on and off the court. We are very excited to a week of practice and another opportunity to get better next weekend.”
The Bobcats now stand 10-3 on the season and travel to Boise for a pair of matches next weekend. MSU plays at Boise State on Friday at noon before facing Pacific (California) on Saturday at 11 a.m.
