STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State’s Nellie Talbot recorded her third consecutive top-five finish in giant slalom, placing fourth with a two-run total of 1:58.34, as the Bobcats opened the 2022 Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships/NCAA West Regional on Wednesday afternoon at Steamboat Springs Resort.
Talbot, a junior from Vail, Colorado, began the championships with the third-fastest opening run recording a clocking of 59.42. She went 58.92 in her second race.
Westminster’s Julia Toiviainen won the GS title in 1:56.78.
Also scoring points for the Bobcats were Kristiane Bekkestad (14th, 2:00.04) and Brynne Hitchcock (20th, 2:00.81).
The Bobcat men were led by Henry Heaydon, who placed 13th in 1:53.95. He was followed in scoring by Dawson Yates (14th, 1:53.97) and Isak Staurset (20th, 1:54.15).
Denver’s Tobias Kogler captured the men’s giant slalom crown in 1:52.28.
After two events, Utah sits atop the team standings with 164 points. The Utes are followed by DU (152), Colorado (138.5), Westminster (138), MSU (114), Colorado Mountain (102.5) and Alaska Anchorage (99).
The slalom races will be held on Thursday, with the Nordic events on Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.