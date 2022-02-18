COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Montana State junior Nellie Talbot placed fourth in the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association giant slalom qualifier on Thursday afternoon at Copper Mountain Resort.

Talbot posted a two-run total of 1 minute, 45.47 seconds. The Vail, Colorado, product clocked 53.86 in her opening run, the third of the heat. Colorado Mountain College’s Ainsley Proffitt won the qualifier in 1:44.98.

Other Bobcat finishers included Kristiane Bekkestad (15th, 1:46.77), Tegan Wold (19th, 1:47.23), Brynne Hitchcock (20th, 1:47.40) and Ylva Falksete (24th, 1:48.14).

The Bobcat men were led by Isak Staurset, who posted a two-run total of 1:44.10. He was followed by Dawson Yates (14th, 1:44.86), and Zak Vinter (32nd, 1:48.85). Jamie Casselman did not finish his first run, while Henry Heaydon came up empty in his second race.

Utah’s Joachim Lein won the men’s giant slalom in 1:42.78.

The races, which are part of the Denver Invitational, were originally scheduled to take place in Aspen from Jan. 18-20 but were relocated to Copper Mountain and Keystone. Friday's GS races will be a part of the team standings for the DU Invitational, which will wrap up Monday at Keystone with slalom races. There were no team results from Thursday's races.

