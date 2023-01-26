BOZEMAN — Before Thursday, Grace Beasley hadn’t started a game since 2020, when she played at Midland College.
A non-COVID-19 bug left the Montana State women’s basketball team shorthanded on Thursday night and led MSU to give Beasley her first start at a four-year college program. The University of Washington transfer made a massive impact.
Beasley, like her entire team, didn’t shoot great against Portland State on Thursday at Worthington Arena. But she and the Bobcats played well in so many other areas that they won the Big Sky Conference game by a comfortable margin, 64-52. MSU improved to 14-7 overall and 7-2 in Big Sky play with the victory over the Vikings (9-9, 4-4).
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been coming off the bench and kind of seeing the tone of the game,” Beasley said. “Starting tonight, I knew I had to bring energy.”
Beasley beat the first quarter buzzer with a top-of-the-key jump shot to give the Cats a 13-8 lead. It was their last made field goal for nearly seven minutes. A Taylor Janssen layup with 1 minute, 22 seconds on the clock was MSU’s lone bucket from the floor on 12 attempts in the second quarter.
Yet PSU only outscored MSU 13-11 in the second. The Vikings made 6 of 15 field goals (1 of 5 3-pointers) in those 10 minutes, but it was their second straight quarter without a free throw attempt.
MSU, on the other hand, went 9 of 12 from the line in the half and forced 11 turnovers while committing four. Those stats were reflections of the Cats’ aggressiveness on both ends.
“The more ball pressure we’re putting on the defensive end and the steals, I think that really gets us going, and the momentum and the confidence of this team really lifts,” Beasley said.
One possession after Janssen’s layup, Beasley knocked the ball out of Sofia Llanos’ hands. Llanos thought she could easily retrieve it, but Beasley sprinted and dove to complete the steal. She then passed to Darian White, who was fouled on her layup attempt. White made both free throws to put MSU up 24-19.
“That’s her as a competitor. That’s her fight,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said, referring to Beasley’s steal. “That’s contagious. We absolutely want that bug all the time.”
The Cats made 6 of 11 field goals in the third quarter, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, but they also faced their largest deficit: 35-31 with about three minutes. MSU ended the third on a 10-2 run, capped by a Beasley 3 with eight seconds on the clock.
That run grew to 16-2 early in the fourth, giving MSU a 10-point lead. The Vikings climbed to within five, but MSU kept them at arm's length the rest of the way.
“We had some mistakes today that weren’t as practiced and predictable as normal,” Binford said. “But they kind of locked in when they needed to in the last three minutes.”
Beasley’s end-of-quarter shots were her only two buckets of the night on six attempts. But the Australia native made all four of her free throws, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and swiped five steals. Her plus-minus was plus-13. In other words, PSU outscored MSU when Beasley was on the bench, so all 35 of her minutes mattered.
“I’m (always) watching her eyes, even at half court. She’s looking at me and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she going to throw this dart of a pass?’” said MSU forward Kola Bad Bear. “I love it because she gives me so much confidence. I know she’s always looking to create, so you just have to always have to be ready, whether that’s defense or offense. It’s just so fun to play with her.”
Beasley usually backs up White, while Madison Jackson usually starts, but Jackson was unavailable Thursday.
Bad Bear led all players with 17 points (7 of 13 from the field) and added six rebounds. Taylor Janssen had 10 points (4 of 8) and five boards, Leia Beattie scored nine points (3 of 5 from 3) and White added eight points (2 of 10 on field goals), three assists and three rebounds.
The Cats made 16 of 20 free throws, while the Vikings were 2 of 2. A 16-6 steal margin helped MSU outscore PSU 16-5 on fast breaks.
The Vikings could go winless the rest of the way and still have a much better season than 2021-22, which they finished 5-24 overall and 0-20 in Big Sky play. Their improvement showed throughout Thursday’s game.
“They’ve got a strong nucleus that’s returning together in the system they’re familiar with,” Binford said. “Their defense is a lot more aggressive (than last season).”
The Cats, who beat rival Montana 72-63 on Saturday, now sit atop the Big Sky standings thanks to the Grizzlies, who beat previous league leader Sacramento State 81-77 on Thursday night.
Sac State, which is now 6-2 in conference play, will play at MSU on Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.