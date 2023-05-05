BOZEMAN — Chris Haslam remained a Montana State men’s basketball assistant through two coaches changes. Several factors prevented him from staying through a third.

Haslam and fellow MSU 2022-23 assistant Andy Hill both joined Utah State’s staff after Danny Sprinkle left the Bobcats to become USU’s head coach last month. Sticking with Sprinkle wasn’t hard for either of them, but leaving Bozeman wasn’t easy, especially for Haslam. This move ended Haslam’s 10-year tenure with MSU.

“I can't be more thankful to Bobcat Nation and all the fans in the community of Bozeman for everything, the support over the 10 years and the friends I've made,” Haslam told 406mtsports.com earlier this week. “Bozeman and Montana State will always have a special place in my heart.”

Unlike this opportunity, Haslam wasn’t able to follow his previous head coach to a higher level during MSU’s previous two changes at the top. Brad Huse resigned as MSU head men’s coach in 2014, one year after Haslam became a Bobcat. Huse’s replacement, Brian Fish, wasn’t retained in 2019. Neither have taken head coaching jobs since leaving Bozeman.

Sprinkle, on the other hand, left the Cats less than a year after he signed a four-year contract extension. Haslam enjoyed his four years with Sprinkle at MSU, and not just because they reached the NCAA Tournament after winning Big Sky Conference tournament titles each of the last two seasons.

“The biggest thing with him is, ‘Go be the head coach in that role, in those responsibilities,’” Haslam said. “He let me flourish and grow and develop as an assistant coach. Being involved in all aspects of the program, that's what Coach Sprinkle allowed us assistant coaches to be.”

Hill came to MSU last year after one season as an assistant at New Mexico.

“It's — probably like Coach Sprinkle — bittersweet. I love the state of Montana and I loved my year with the Bobcats,” Hill said April 17. “But this was an excellent opportunity that he was presenting to me, and I'm honored to be able to be a part of his staff. I really like working with Danny.”

Haslam and Hill will also continue to coach Darius Brown II and Great Osobor, who both transferred from MSU to Utah State last week. The two assistants also cited USU’s passionate fan base and the Mountain West Conference, which is on a higher level than the Big Sky, as reasons they joined the Aggies.

Both coaches will receive sizable pay raises as well. Haslam earned an annual salary of just over $79,000 in his final year at MSU, while Hill made more than $77,000, according to letters of appointment obtained by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Hill will make $175,000 a year in his role with the Aggies, not including moving expenses and incentives, according to his contract obtained by the Chronicle (Sprinkle’s base salary at MSU was $185,711). Haslam’s Utah State contract hasn’t been finalized, per a USU spokesperson.

Before New Mexico, Hill spent 10 seasons in an assistant role at Utah and seven at MSU’s rival Montana. He laughed when talking about his unique career, which now includes assistant jobs at both of Utah’s flagship public universities in addition to his coaching jobs at Montana’s lone Division I schools.

“I’m 110% sure I'm the only one that's done all four,” Hill said, adding, “I think I'm going to go down in the almanac of coaching.”

Haslam was a candidate to replace Sprinkle as MSU’s head coach, but that job went to Matt Logie. Haslam would “like to have the chance to be a head coach” one day, he said, but the Englishman holds nothing against MSU athletic director Leon Costello and Co. for going in a different direction.

MSU gave Haslam his first D-I job after he began his coaching career at Lamar (Colorado) Community College in 2010. The Wyoming graduate will take a decade’s worth of coaching knowledge with him to Logan, Utah.

“I wish nothing but the best for Montana State men's basketball, for Coach Logie and his new staff, for Leon and everyone in the athletic department,” Haslam said. “I don't have a bad word to say. I just had an unbelievable experience for 10 years.”