BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team returns all five starters from one of the Football Championship Subdivision’s best offensive lines. Two of those starters were playing different positions on Saturday.

Second team All-Big Sky Conference left tackle Rush Reimer lined up at left guard during Saturday’s Sonny Holland Classic spring game at Bobcat Stadium, while third-team left guard JT Reed was delivering snaps to quarterback Tommy Mellott. Next to Reed was 2022 first-string right guard Cole Sain, who’s also played center during his MSU career. The right tackle was Marcus Wehr, who began his career as a D-lineman.

MSU has lived by the “next man up” motto during Vigen’s tenure. Backups filling in for starters will still matter, but the ability of players to change positions might be just as important. Maybe 2023 will be the year of “next man over” for the Bobcats.

“We want to create as much position flexibility as we can,” Vigen said after Saturday’s scrimmage.

One of Saturday’s standouts was Miles Jackson, a junior cornerback who played for both the Blue and White teams due in part to the absences of corners Devin Davis (injured) and Takhari Carr (unspecified). Jackson was strong in coverage and made several eye-catching tackles, including a fourth down stuff of Elijah Elliott.

Miles Jackson stops Elijah Elliott on fourth down. pic.twitter.com/n4Rf2kGpFw — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) April 22, 2023

Jackson was a reserve corner in 2021, then moved to safety last season. Now Jackson is back at his original position and thriving.

“The emergence of Miles Jackson has been one of the things that I probably haven’t talked about enough this spring,” Vigen said. “Miles has really come into his own, and for the first time since I’ve been here, it feels like he’s settled into a position.”

MSU’s roster is littered with players who succeeded after changing roles. Marqui Johnson, who rushed for 40 yards on eight carries Saturday, switched from wide receiver to running back last season and rushed for 357 yards and five TDs on 12.8 yards per carry (he was a stellar kick returner as well). Reimer started every 2022 game at left tackle after starting four games at RT in 2021. Wehr not only transitioned to the other side of the ball, he was on his way to an all-conference selection last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the seventh game.

“He played the D-line and now he’s killing it on the O-line,” said MSU linebacker McCade O’Reilly, referring to Wehr. “Especially on the defense, we have players who are willing to work hard and master the position they get given.”

One of Saturday’s many injured Cats, Clevan Thomas Jr., was MSU’s starting slot wide receiver last season. He’ll play on the outside “by and large” in the fall, Vigen said, while Washington transfer Lonyatta Alexander Jr. is one of the top candidates for the starting “H” job this season. Slot receivers are generally much smaller than the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Alexander, who caught five passes for 22 yards at that position on Saturday.

“Junior’s a guy that is bigger but I think really has the ability to play inside. He’s got a real good feel in there,” Vigen said. “How you saw him today is how he’s been practicing most of the spring. I think he’s a big-bodied guy that’s got some body control, catches the ball really well. Giving us a bigger body type to block inside is part of the thought process there too.”

Mellott and backup quarterback Sean Chambers took the field at the same time last season, with Mellott running jet sweeps and both of them playing each role in read-option plays. As a freshman, Mellott played special teams and occasionally lined up at wide receiver before earning the starting QB job. Redshirt freshman Jordan Reed and true freshman Chance Wilson are behind Mellott and Chambers on the depth chart, but they have the skills to do more than wear headsets and red jerseys on the sidelines this season.

“That’s kind of what we do here for spring. That's what it’s all about. It’s just learning the whole scheme of the offense,” Mellott said, adding, “Learning those things, it helps you be flexible in different ways. That’s what we’re about.”

Playing Reed at center and Reimer at guard not only makes them more versatile, it gives starters like center Justus Perkins more competition, Vigen said. Sliding Reimer over this spring allowed Conner Moore to get more reps at tackle, a position MSU wanted to lock him into, Vigen said.

“What we want to do in the fall is get our best five (O-linemen) out there consistently,” Vigen said. “Doesn’t mean we’re just going to play five, but position flexibility and competition is there.”

At least some of the Cats who have toggled between various positions this spring will stick to one role once the season begins in September. But injuries or other factors could require players to move around multiple times this coming fall.

Next man over.