BOZEMAN — Among the many parts of Troy Andersen’s Montana State legacy will be the phrase “Hey, touchdown.”
The senior linebacker appeared in a commercial for the Rocking R Bar that has aired on TV and on the jumbotron at MSU home games. In the ad, Andersen joins a table of five people at the downtown Bozeman bar, looks at the camera and says, “Join me at the Rocking R Bar after every Bobcat football home game for the fifth quarter.” Then he looks up at an off-camera TV, points and says, “Hey, touchdown,” prompting the people to clap and cheer.
“The guys give me a little crap for it,” Andersen said last week, referring to his teammates and coaches. “But it's fair. It's pretty cheesy. I'm not a great actor. So it is what it is.”
Andersen’s commercial wasn’t possible before this year. Over the summer, the NCAA passed legislation allowing athletes to profit off their names, image and likeness (NIL). Among the options now available to NCAA athletes are commercials like Andersen’s, and he’s one of several MSU athletes to take advantage of similar opportunities.
The new NIL rules pose some challenges for athletes and their schools, but many people associated with MSU have been pleased with the results so far.
“This NIL stuff is going to be huge for athletes, just because a stipend can only take you so far,” said MSU wide receiver Willie Patterson. “You make different connections and relationships with someone you did a commercial or a post (with), you never know, they might offer you a job five years down the line because you did something for them when you were playing. So I think the NIL stuff is great.”
Patterson also starred in a commercial for the R Bar, in which he and MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse are sitting on a couch, eating snacks and watching a game. Three friends (teammates Sal Aguilar, Cam Gardner and Jaden Smith) show up to their apartment, and Patterson notices he has nowhere to sit. He then says, “I have an idea,” and the group ends up at the R Bar.
Patterson is the only person who speaks in the ad, an unsurprising outcome considering Patterson’s talkative reputation and Ifanse’s succinct nature.
“I wish I spoke a little bit more, but I'm not complaining,” Ifanse said.
Patterson liked how the commercial turned out and believes he gave a good performance.
“Isaiah didn't do nothing,” Patterson said. “He just sat there.”
Ifanse and Patterson both served as brand ambassadors for the R Bar over the summer, which is why the commercial opportunity came about. Andersen didn’t have that connection but was still “the first name that came to our mind” to be an R Bar spokesperson, said R Bar owner Mike Hope, largely because Andersen has put together one of the best athletic careers in MSU history.
“He's also a great student, and he carries himself really well. That's somebody that we want, representing the Rocking R Bar,” Hope said, adding that Andersen represents a prime R Bar customer. “He's in that age demographic that's in our late night crowd.”
Like Andersen, both Ifanse and Patterson were paid for their R Bar commercial appearances, Hope said (Aguilar, Gardner and Smith were not). Hope didn’t say how much Andersen, Ifanse and Patterson were paid, but “it's not chump change,” he added.
Andersen’s commercial was shot in about eight takes over two hours on Aug. 29, while Ifanse’s and Patterson’s was shot a month ago and took six takes over a few hours, according to Debbie Vetter, who is the owner of The Logos Studio and was the creative director of both commercials.
Many people got their first glimpse of Andersen’s commercial on the Bobcat Stadium jumbotron during MSU’s Gold Rush game against Drake on Sept. 11, and it’s appeared at every home game since. Andersen “tries to go hide” when it comes on, said MSU defense coordinator Freddie Banks.
“You should see his teammates’ reactions,” Banks said. “He's like a big brother, elder statesman on the team, so all the little brothers are making fun of him.”
Ifanse’s and Patterson’s commercial hasn’t been shown at Bobcat Stadium yet, so they might get a taste of Andersen’s experience if it appears on the big screen during MSU’s regular season home finale against Idaho on Nov. 13.
MSU linebackers Callahan and McCade O’Reilly, brothers who both graduated from Bozeman High, appeared in a commercial for the Ridge Athletic Clubs that was played during MSU’s previous home game on Oct. 23 against Idaho State.
“I'm not alone now,” Andersen said.
Andersen said “it’s really awesome” that people like him get opportunities to “make a little money on the side.” Ifanse said he and his fellow athletes are “deserving of it.”
“No matter what sport they play in, they’re full time jobs. Then you throw school on top of it, which is really their No. 1 priority, there's just no time to earn money,” Hope said. “It’s exciting that you can help some of these kids along.”
The money athletes receive from NIL opportunities can be used for necessities or simply to treat themselves. Some players, Hope noted, could use it to fly family members out to Bozeman for games.
It’s hard to measure, but Hope believes Andersen’s commercial has led to more R Bar customers. He also thinks NIL opportunities could help the Bobcats in recruiting. MSU head football coach Brent Vigen agrees, to an extent.
“It’s too early to quantify it,” Vigen said. “But I think we can point out that, hey, all these guys had commercials or whatever, and these guys did this.”
Vigen has also poked fun at Andersen and others for their commercials, a reflection of his overall positive feelings about the first year of NIL opportunities.
“Any opportunity that a guy has to make some extra money is a good thing, and if it benefits both sides, I think that's a real positive thing. I think that's the reason for the rule. I don't think it's these crazy deals necessarily that are the reason for the rule,” Vigen said. “We could probably grow it around here, and I think we have the supporters that would probably want to jump on board.”
No one at MSU has mentioned any big NIL issues so far, but there have been some tricky situations and gray areas. Many MSU athletes, for instance, have formed NIL associations with Barstool Sports, a controversial media company that often delves into gambling. MSU’s NIL policy prohibits athletes from entering into an agreement that has an association with the gambling/sports wagering industry. Alcohol, firearms, marijuana, performance-enhancing drugs and tobacco are the other industries on that list.
MSU assistant athletic director for compliance Sean Dotson said the word “association” in that section of the NIL policy is vaguer than intended. The university doesn’t allow athletes to partner with companies that are directly associated with those industries, such as a sports book or a beer company. Barstool produces more than just gambling content, and the R Bar serves food, so that’s why MSU athletes have been allowed to do NIL deals with those two places.
MSU’s NIL policy is still somewhat of a rough draft, Dotson said, and will be updated as the NIL era progresses.
Companies could also encounter some obstacles. The R Bar is an MSU sponsor and donor, so figuring how much money to divvy up between the school and its athletes can get tricky.
“It's not an endless pot,” Hope said.
Because of MSU’s trademarks, no mention or images of the Bobcats could appear in the Andersen and Ifanse/Patterson commercials without “prior written approval,” per the NIL policy. People have asked Hope why Andersen says “Hey, touchdown” instead of “Go Cats” at the end of his commercial. That policy is largely why.
Andersen said he’s “fairly tired” of hearing “Hey, touchdown” all the time, but he’s had fun with it, and the payout for the commercial makes it easier to take the teasing.
Also, contrary to what he promises in the commercial, Andersen has not shown up at the R Bar after every MSU home game.
“Not in the contract,” he said with a laugh.
