BOZEMAN — Montana State enters spring football camp with many reasons to feel excited, and many questions to answer.
The Bobcats are about 2 ½ months removed from a long-awaited appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision title game, where they lost 38-10 to North Dakota State. Many key players from that 12-3 team are back, but some are nursing injuries, and MSU lost five starters on each side of the ball.
MSU also has some new coaches: defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, tight ends coach Tyler Walker and assistant defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste. But the coaching staff looks similar otherwise, with head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright beginning their second seasons in Bozeman.
“It’s a much more comfortable place to be,” Vigen said during a press conference Tuesday. “Comfortable is not a word we want to associate ourselves with a whole lot. I think there’s just an understanding of what we’re trying to do.”
The Cats have every intention to return to the championship stage, and they’re hungry for a different outcome. To get back to Frisco, Texas, in January 2023, MSU will need its seasoned veterans and unproven replacements to make significant strides.
Work in the weight room has been going strong since January. Spring camp, which began Tuesday, will serve as another springboard into fall.
“Last year, a lot of our success was because there was an underlying hunger, a desire to really take Bobcat football to another level. I think that thought continues to exist in our guys,” Vigen said. “We have new leaders. We’ll have new guys emerge that played more secondary roles last year.
“That’s what spring is all about: seeing guys on the field take that next step.”
Here are nine MSU storylines worth following this spring:
Mellott’s progress
The last time MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott stepped on the field, he limped off of it. The sophomore-to-be from Butte tore a ligament in his right ankle in the Football Championship Subdivision title game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8, and he needed surgery. Mellott is “good to go,” Housewright said Tuesday (Vigen echoed Housewright and added that they will “shy him away from contact” this spring).
Whether or not Mellott is back to his FCS playoff, 100-rushing-yards-a-game self remains to be seen, both from health and game plan standpoints. Housewright and Vigen want to see Mellott improve as a passer, mainly so he can add to his electric toolbox. They also know that more 20-plus-carry games from Mellott will increase his injury odds. Spring camp will help the Cats determine how much they can rely on Mellott’s arm in the fall, as well as the capability of backups like Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers.
Running back options
MSU All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse will miss all spring because of a surgery he underwent earlier this offseason, Vigen said. Luckily for MSU, Ifanse has months to recover, and his absence will give his backups more opportunities to earn more playing time.
Every running back listed on MSU’s 2021 roster is on the current one. Elijah Elliott received the second-most running back carries last season and showed flashes of game-breaking ability, but he performed well below the consistent level of Ifanse, who set the MSU record for rushing yards in a season. When healthy, Lane Sumner lined up in the backfield about as much as Elliott. DeMareus Hosey and Garrett Coon could contend for snaps as well.
Replacing Andersen
Calling Troy Andersen irreplaceable almost undersells his legendary production. The former running back, quarterback and — most recently — linebacker was a Big Sky and national defensive player of the year in 2021. In about a month, he’ll be selected in the NFL Draft, probably in the second or third round. The Cats might never get a more talented player, but they have options to replace Andersen in their 4-2-5 defense.
Callahan O’Reilly underwent surgery after the 2021 season ended and will miss all of spring camp, per Vigen. O’Reilly started at MSU’s other linebacker position last season and was a second-team all-conference player. Nolan Askelson proved to be a strong backup before suffering an injury early in the season that kept him out until the FCS championship game. Alex Johnson and Danny Uluilakepa got the most playing time among backup linebackers in 2021 and showed starting potential. Spring camp might unearth other contenders for the other starting LB spot, especially with O’Reilly out.
Holes to fill on offensive line
MSU’s offensive line was a major question mark as soon as the 2021 season ended because All-American left tackle Lewis Kidd and All-Big Sky right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo graduated. Zach Redd, who started at left guard, has graduated and won’t play this coming fall, Vigen said, despite having another year of eligibility.
The Cats have strong returning starters in center Justus Perkins and right tackle TJ Session. Rush Reimer filled in well when Session was out with an injury, and Reimer is a top candidate to replace Kidd, per Vigen. Cole Sain was competing for playing time at center and guard when healthy. Vigen said redshirt freshmen Jacob Kettles, who missed 2021 with an injury, and Titan Fleischmann are two of the most likely linemen to step into significant roles this year.
Crowded secondary
It’s a good thing MSU’s base defense features five defensive backs. The only 2021 starter in the secondary who didn’t return was safety Tre Webb. All-Big Sky honorable mention Jeffrey Manning Jr. is back, as is All-Big Sky second-team nickelback Ty Okada, although Okada will miss spring camp due to a late-season injury, per Vigen. The pre-fall camp starter at nickel was Tyrel Thomas, who was hurt most of last season and played corner when he was healthy. James Campbell, Simeon Woodard and Eric Zambrano all started at corner in 2021.
MSU added another corner, Air Force transfer Dru Polidore, in the offseason. Rylan Ortt played well in place of Okada during the playoffs. Like last season, playing time in the MSU secondary will likely hinge on health, matchups and small margins of performance. Vigen and his staff have emphasized depth, especially on defense, so a large rotation of DBs would make sense.
Fortifying the front four
MSU’s depth priority was most apparent at defensive line last season. The Cats used 10 or more D-linemen almost every game, largely to keep their four starters fresh. Three of those four starters have departed, and none will be easy to replace. Defensive end Daniel Hardy and nose tackle Chase Benson both received All-America honors, and end Amandre Williams was a Big Sky honorable mention.
MSU’s talented D-line returners include tackle Sebastian Valdez (the lone returning starter), end Brody Grebe, end David Alston, end Ben Seymour and tackle Blake Hehl. The 2021-opening starter at tackle, Kyle Rygg, suffered a season-ending injury in the first game and will miss spring camp as he recovers from surgery, Vigen said.
Promise at wideout
Lance McCutcheon broke MSU’s single-season receiving yards record last season, his final one as a Cat. Replacing him will not be easy, but wide receivers can rise from underwhelming to star in one season. Just ask McCutcheon, who compiled 1,219 receiving yards last season after posting 522 in his previous three combined.
A prime candidate to make a McCutcheon-level leap is Jaden Smith, an extremely talented 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore-to-be who started most of last season opposite McCutcheon but finished with 12 catches for 126 yards. MSU’s best receiver could very well be Ravi Alston, a transfer from St. John’s University who has received attention from NFL scouts. The Cats also return Willie Patterson, their second-most productive receiver last season. Fellow slot Coy Steel missed most of the season with an injury that will also force him to miss the spring, per Vigen, but he could be a major contributor in the fall.
Garza’s effect
Garza said Tuesday that he doesn’t plan to change much. The Cats will still operate in a 4-2-5 base defense, just like they did under previous defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, who is now the DC at Colorado State. But Garza brings more experience to MSU than Banks did, as well as a different personality. While the main tenets of the defense won’t differ, Garza will put his own fingerprints on it. How much he adjusts the play calling and how effective his coaching style is compared to Banks’ will start to crystallize this spring.
A more comfortable spring
MSU did not participate in the 2021 spring season that was postponed from the fall of 2020 because of COVID-19, so this spring won’t feel as different to the Cats as it will be for many other FCS teams. Still, MSU had to deal with much more mask wearing, Zoom meetings and small crowds than they are right now. The Bobcat Athletic Complex wasn’t complete a year ago. Vigen and Housewright were hired in February 2021. The Cats are once again getting used to a new defensive coordinator, and COVID has hardly disappeared, but life in Bobcat football nation feels more normal than it did last March.
“Last year this time, we were just really in figuring out mode. New schemes, new coaches, new way of doing things,” Vigen said. “While we do have some new coaches, some new players that we’ve added to the mix, there’s a much greater comfort level in just how we do things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.