SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — All Marqui Johnson needed was a small opening up the middle. Then it became a track meet.
The Montana State wide receiver resembled former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson in his prime. He followed his blocks, cut quickly to his left and saw nothing but green in front of him. Seventy-one yards later, Johnson comfortably jogged into the end zone.
That marked Johnson’s second of four first-half touchdowns in an absolutely electric performance. His explosiveness helped set No. 3 MSU for a commanding 72-28 victory over Cal Poly, a needed result for the Bobcats to bounce back from a less-than-convincing win against Northern Arizona the week before.
After his fourth score of the game, Johnson was averaging nearly 27 yards per carry. He finished the game with 13 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns — tied for the second-most rushing scores in a single game in program history. All came in the first half.
In total, the Bobcats put up 744 yards of total offense, including 554 rushing yards. Both marks are program records.
The scoring started on MSU’s first drive with a 46-yard field goal from Blake Glessner — his third-longest kick of the season.
Running back Elijah Elliott set up another scoring drive with a 49-yard run down the sideline. Johnson then got on the board for the first time, receiving a pitch from quarterback Tommy Mellott and diving for the 12-yard touchdown.
After an interception by linebacker Callahan O’Reilly — his fourth of the season — the Bobcats scored again, this time on a 1-yard rush by tight end Derryk Snell. Just over a minute later, Johnson scored for the second time to put MSU up 24-0.
Cal Poly had to get creative to find the end zone. Quarterback Spencer Brasch threw across the formation to standout wide receiver Chris Coleman, who then threw back to Brasch for a 34-yard gain. Backup quarterback Kahliq Paulette later capped off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Cuevas.
The Bobcats responded with a 31-yard field goal that was helped set up by a 61-yard burst by Mellott. Johnson scored his third touchdown of the night on the following possession from 36 yards out.
Less than a minute later, MSU found the end zone once again. Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV — who also pressured Brasch on the interception — got home for a strip sack. The ball popped up and onto the field, only to be scooped up by D-end Ben Seymour and returned 26 yards for the touchdown. It was the first scoop and score for MSU since 2017 (Chad Kanow against Portland State).
If that weren’t enough, Johnson scored his fourth touchdown on a 78-yard run up the middle. Cal Poly added another score as well — a 34-yard pass to an inexplicably wide open Cuevas — and halted an MSU two-minute drill inside the Cal Poly 5-yard line. The Bobcats settled for another field goal.
MSU put up 51 points and 437 yards of offense in the first half, including 357 yards on the ground. That’s the fifth-most points scored in the first half by MSU on record, with the most all-time being 73 against Eastern Oregon State in 1985.
The Bobcats also received the ball after halftime. Even with Sean Austin replacing Mellott at quarterback, MSU continued to roll. Austin capped off the opening drive of the second half with a 7-yard touchdown pass to wideout Aidan Garrigan.
Both teams then traded rushing touchdowns — Cal Poly’s Troy Fletcher from 1 yard out and MSU’s Garrett Coon on a 6-yard rush. Brasch also found wide receiver Zedakiah Centers for a 23-yard score late in the third quarter.
Coon scored again in the fourth on a 27-yard pass from Austin.
MSU will return to Bozeman to face in-state rival No. 16 Montana in the Brawl of the Wild next Saturday.
This story will be updated.
