BOZEMAN — Oftentimes, you’ll know a long snapper is doing their job when they stay anonymous. That usually means punts and field goals went off without a hitch.
Unfortunately for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, he didn’t have that luxury on Saturday.
Sands sent four snaps over WSU punter Jack Burgess’ head, each going out the back of the end zone for a safety — a single-game Football Championship Subdivision record. That gave Montana State an extra eight points, and the Bobcats scored touchdowns following three of the four safeties.
No. 3 MSU capitalized on the special teams miscues of No. 5 WSU for a 43-38 victory at Bobcat Stadium Saturday afternoon. This marked the first regular season top-five matchup at Bobcat Stadium on record and the 17th straight home victory — a new program record.
It was also the third game in a row that MSU scored 34-plus unanswered points after trailing early.
But if you isolated the first quarter, it looked like the Wildcats might run away with it.
On the third play of the game, WSU cornerback Eddie Heckard Jr. picked off MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, returning the ball down to the MSU 11-yard line. WSU kicked a 25-yard field goal to go up 3-0.
Following an MSU punt on the next drive, WSU was forced into a punting situation backed up to its own end zone. In turn, Sands sent the ball well over Burgess’ head for safety No. 1.
🙏 DO THE SAFETY DANCE 🙏— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
Weber State's high snap goes through the back of the endzone and it's now 3-2!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/vpJa6yHUDi
The Bobcats took advantage — and their first lead of the game — with a 42-yard rushing touchdown by Mellott. Key blocks by tight end Derryk Snell and wideout Ravi Alston Jr. helped open a hole down the right sideline.
TOUCHDOWN TOMMY 🏈— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
His 42-yard run and the XP puts us up 9-3!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/i1V1Y3VlMd
WSU cornerback Abraham Williams then returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. It was just the third kickoff returned for a 100-yard touchdown in Bobcat Stadium on record.
MSU was forced into a fourth and 1 on the next drive, but was forced to punt after a Snell false start. The Bobcats then surrendered a 91-yard punt return to WSU wide receiver Hudson Schenck for a touchdown. MSU head coach Brent Vigen threw his headset to the sideline in disgust as he looked for a block in the back or holding call.
HOW ABOUT A PUNT RETURN TD!!— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) October 22, 2022
Hudson Schenck with a 91-yard punt return TD, the third longest punt return in Weber State history! #WeAreWeber @Hudson_Schenck3 pic.twitter.com/vPCObdxomv
Regardless, WSU was up 17-9 at the end of the first quarter after being severely out-gained in total offense (155-12).
The Wildcats had their first normal possession early in the second quarter, capping off the drive with a 5-yard rushing score from tailback Damon Bankston. Not only that, MSU kicker Blake Glessner’s 38-yard field goal attempt was blocked by WSU cornerback Maxwell Anderson on the following drive.
WSU couldn’t get out of its own way, though, as Sands sent another snap over Burgess’ head. MSU scored on the following drive with another Mellott rushing touchdown, which only preceded Sands’ third safety of the day.
I mean... we'll take it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
24-11, them. pic.twitter.com/bKyGr9KKjP
The three safeties tie the @NCAA_FCS single-game record 👀 pic.twitter.com/sAZDbndeoF— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 22, 2022
Momentum truly shifted for good when Schenck muffed a punt — recovered by MSU — to set up the Bobcats at the WSU 15-yard line. Mellott found Snell wide open in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to regain the lead at 27-24.
We take the lead on Derryk Snell's 15-yard touchdown catch ‼️#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/AGo6IvXk8N— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
While all that action could have supplied at least three games worth of football, that was merely the first half.
Sands’ fourth safety of the day — along with a 36-yard rushing touchdown from Mellott — kicked off the action in the second half. WSU eventually replaced Sands with tight end Logan Snyder after the fourth safety.
It happened again.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 22, 2022
The FCS record for safeties in a game is broken on Grant Sands’ fourth bad snap of the game. Teammates consoled him after this play. 12:28 3Q#MSUBobcatsFB 29, Weber State 24 pic.twitter.com/IbJ1XiVY3u
Come for Tommy Mellott's third rushing touchdown, stay for Derryk Snell's BIG block 😤#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/aJ9uRFLai5— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
Later in the quarter, MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald punched in a 1-yard score to give the Bobcats their biggest lead of the game (43-24). WSU finally broke the scoring drought with a 21-yard touchdown pass to star wideout Ty MacPherson and a two-point conversion by running back Dontae McMillan.
MSU’s promising drive to start the fourth quarter was shut down as running back Lane Sumner was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run at the WSU 14-yard line. The Wildcats drove back down the field for a touchdown — a 1-yard score by quarterback Bronson Barron — but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
WSU attempted a two-minute drill to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a sack by linebacker Callahan O’Reilly on third down and a drop by MacPherson on fourth down.
FINAL: #MSUBobcatsFB 43, Weber State 38— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 22, 2022
Here’s the game-dealing drop from Ty MacPherson. James Campbell in coverage.
Craziest game I’ve covered. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/k4DsuHsHK5
Mellott finished with 273 rushing yards, breaking the Big Sky quarterback record.
MSU will next have a bye week before facing Northern Arizona on the road on Nov. 5.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.