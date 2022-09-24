CHENEY, Wash. — Roos Field has been a house of horrors for the Montana State football team, and it delivered several more scares on Saturday.
But MSU didn’t let “The Inferno” unsettle another season.
The Bobcats survived a scary injury to starting quarterback Tommy Mellott, a late interception and several close calls on their latest trip to the red turf. No. 4-ranked MSU (3-1) escaped with a 38-35 win over No. 15 Eastern Washington (1-2), winning consecutive games at Roos for the first time in program history.
EWU opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run from Micah Smith early in the first quarter. MSU running back Elijah Elliott tied it up with a 45-yard TD run less than two minutes later, and Smith answered with a 28-yard rushing score less than two minutes after that.
As MSU’s defense started to settle down, the offense kept moving the ball effectively. The Cats made it 14-10 on a 38-yard field goal from Blake Glessner with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mellott went down at the 2:07 mark of the first. The sophomore from Butte rushed up the middle for 11 yards and tried to slide to avoid contact, but two EWU defenders hit him on both sides, and his head hit the turf hard. Mellott lay on his back, appearing motionless for about five minutes as trainers tended to him. Vigen said Mellott motioned and was responsive “quick enough.”
Mellott walked off the field gingerly and went back to the locker room, but he returned to the sideline during the second quarter. He remained on the sideline in street clothes for the rest of the game.
Mellott’s exit added to a long list of injuries. The Cats have been without their top four running backs since the second game, and two of them — Jared White and Kaegun Williams — are out for the season. The other two — All-American Isaiah Ifanse and backup Lane Sumner — are still at least until next week’s home game against UC Davis. MSU announced before the game that starting free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. was inactive because of a head injury.
MSU took its first lead with 13:45 left in the first half, when senior fullback RJ Fitzgerald rushed for a 13-yard TD. It was the first career score for the Dillon native and team captain.
The Eagles regained the lead on a 4-yard pass from Gunner Talkington to Efton Chism III, but MSU answered with a five-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard TD pass from Chambers to Willie Patterson. That made it 24-21, which was the score at halftime. Glessner missed a 19-yard field goal with 1:07 on the clock.
Chambers made it 31-21 with a 2-yard rush at the 7:25 mark of the second quarter. The score capped a 12-play, 58-yard drive that lasted 6:15.
EWU cut the deficit to 31-28 with another big play, an 80-yard pass from Talkington to Freddie Roberson with 13:59 remaining.
The Eagles took advantage of a 14-yard Bryce Leighton punt by driving 45 yards for a TD, which scored on an 8-yard pass from Talkington to Nolan Ulm.
The first two turnovers of the game happened on consecutive plays. Chambers threw an interception to Jaren Banks in the end zone on fourth and goal with 3:52 left. Sebastian Valdez forced Smith to fumble on the next play, and Ty Okada recovered it.
Two plays after the fumble, Chambers rushed for a 13-yard TD with 3:26 on the clock.
On 4th and 14 with about two minutes left, Talkington threw a 29-yard pass to Ulm. The ball popped out as Ulm landed, and it ended up in the hands of Cats linebacker Danny Uluilakepa. It was called an interception, and the call stood after a long replay review.
MSU announced before the game that Jeffrey Manning Jr. was inactive because of a head injury. Manning's replacement is Tyson Pottenger, who grew up 50 miles east of Cheney in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
MSU will host UC Davis next Saturday. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. Mountain time and be televised on ESPNU.
This story will be updated.
