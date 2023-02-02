BOZEMAN — Tricia Binford hasn’t suffered many Big Sky Conference losses in her 17 seasons as Montana State head women’s basketball coach. She barely knows how it feels to suffer a blowout defeat to a Big Sky team.
Thursday’s game at Northern Arizona provided a painful reminder of how that feels.
NAU (13-10, 7-3 Big Sky) handed MSU (15-8, 8-3) a 79-50 loss on Thursday night in Flagstaff, Arizona. It’s the Bobcats’ worst Big Sky loss since March 2013, when they fell 84-50 at Sacramento State. NAU is responsible for MSU’s last two losses and completed its first regular season sweep of the Bobcats since 2008-09.
“NAU came out really well, and we didn’t respond,” Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “I thought we lost our composure, and we just weren’t able to regroup.”
It’s easy for Binford to diagnose what went wrong Thursday. She could simply point to “Murphy’s law.”
The Lumberjacks out-shot MSU 44.3% to 30.2% from the field, 33.3% (9 of 27) to 31.6% (6 of 19) from 3-point range and 80% (8 of 10) to 60% (6 of 10) from the free throw line. The Cats committed 23 turnovers and forced 18. They grabbed 41 rebounds and allowed 46. NAU outscored them 19-0 in fast break points and 12-3 in second chance points.
Many of those numbers looked worse before NAU built its largest lead, 70-37 in the third quarter. The Lumberjacks led 25-15 after one quarter and 47-28 at halftime.
“We weren’t solid enough defensively to keep them out of the paint today, and that certainly needs to be better,” Binford said.
Why everything that could go wrong did go wrong is harder for Binford to diagnose.
Several turnovers and NAU fast break points stemmed from well-executed traps of MSU star point guard Darian White in the backcourt. White finished with more turnovers (four) than made field goals (three).
“We definitely didn’t handle the press well,” Binford said. “We’re typically pretty good of taking care of the basketball, and our spacing was for sure off. We need to have some other options there.
“There was a little bit of a double team, and the times that we did handle it, we got some decent looks. We just didn’t handle it very consistently. That’s where staying together and playing off of each other is going to be really vital.”
NAU’s Regan Schenck played arguably the biggest role in the blowout, scoring 22 points (9 of 12 from the field), dishing out eight assists and grabbing seven rebounds. She repeatedly found Emily Rodabaugh, who drained 5 of 12 3s for 21 points and grabbed six boards.
The Lumberjacks also held MSU All-Big Sky forward Kola Bad Bear and key bench player Taylor Janssen scoreless.
“We didn’t really focus in on just making solid plays instead of trying to make bigger plays,” Binford said, adding, “I just thought NAU was one step faster than us all day.”
A team as good as MSU doesn’t lose by 29 points to a team it nearly beat a month earlier without some serious self-inflicted wounds. Many MSU turnovers were sloppy and many missed shots were open. The Cats often “settled for some average shot selection” too, Binford said.
Perhaps Flagstaff’s 7,000-foot elevation played a role. Binford thought fatigue from the day of travel might’ve contributed to the performance, although “you don’t want to blame that,” she added. She thought Wednesday’s practice went well.
“Every night is going to be a dog fight, so you’ve got to be ready to roll up your sleeves and handle the adversity of traveling,” Binford said. “We’ve had some really strong games when we’ve been on the road.”
Thursday’s game reminded Binford of her team’s 72-53 Big Sky-opening loss at Idaho on Dec. 29. Perhaps this loss, like the Idaho one, will simply be an outlier — an off night during a long season.
“Just one of those games that you’ve got to move on, turn the page, learn from it and get better tomorrow,” Binford said.
The Cats, who still top the Big Sky standings, will play at Northern Colorado (10-11, 3-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.