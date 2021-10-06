BOZEMAN — Northern Colorado offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey has been punished for breaking his clipboard and throwing a piece of it at a fan during the Bears' 40-7 loss at Montana State on Saturday.
UNC released a statement Tuesday saying it "reprimanded" McCaffrey for the incident, adding that he "showed a lack of judgment but no malicious intent." The school called the broken piece of McCaffrey's clipboard a "souvenir" that an MSU fan was requesting.
UNC didn't elaborate on McCaffrey's punishment.
MSU Police's daily crime log lists the incident, characterizing it as an assault. It says an officer responded and took a report, and the case is still active. MSU Police was not immediately available for comment.
"While Coach Max McCaffrey's tossing of a souvenir into the stands showed poor judgement, it was clear there was not intent to harm nor was the action fueled by anger," UNC athletic director Darren Dunn said in the statement. "Max is embarrassed by the incident and is working privately to apologize to the fan hit by the errant toss."
Statement from UNC regarding the clipboard incident… pic.twitter.com/z077muIvqZ— Jadyn Adams 🎃👻🐈⬛ (@jwatsonfisher) October 5, 2021
An MSU fan near McCaffrey's clipboard toss told the 406mtsports.com that McCaffrey was not throwing the clipboard shard because someone wanted a souvenir. McCaffrey was throwing it at a heckler who yelled, “Hey coach, you should worry about how small your pants are before you break another clipboard," according to the fan.
McCaffrey broke his clipboard near the end of the first half of Saturday's Big Sky game, the fan said, right after MSU's Eric Zambrano intercepted a pass from Dylan McCaffrey, Max's younger brother. Someone heckled the OC, who responded by throwing a piece of his clipboard that hit someone (not the heckler) in the head, according to the fan. The man who was hit was not bleeding, but his jaw was hurt, the fan said.
MSU athletic director Leon Costello declined to comment on the incident Wednesday.
Max McCaffrey is a former Duke wide receiver who played in the NFL for three seasons, mainly on practice squads. His father is UNC head coach Ed McCaffrey, and one of his brothers is NFL All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.