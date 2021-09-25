GREELEY, Colo. – Northern Colorado took advantage of three big runs in each set to hand Montana State a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Big Sky Conference volleyball setback in Bank of Colorado Arena on Saturday night.
Northern Colorado (10-3, 2-0) pulled away from a one-point lead midway through the opening set with a 4-0 run and maintained the margin. Montana State (5-8, 1-1) jumped to an early 5-3 cushion in the second set before the Bears went on a 6-1 run, eventually winning tby six points. The third set featured 11 ties before UNC pulled away at 20-all with a 4-0 run.
“The best teams in the Big Sky require the best from us whenever we play them,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “We didn’t turn up and play our best match tonight and UNC took advantage of it. There were moments when we played well but we just lacked the consistency over the course of the match.”
Hannah Scott led MSU with nine kills and added five digs. Jordan Radick completed an outstanding first week of Big Sky action with eight kills, a .400 attack mark and one block. Also adding to the Bobcat attack were Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Klein with six kills apiece. Audrey Hofer dished a team-best 16 assists.
Defensively, Thomsen notched nine digs and libero Maci Abshier added seven. Emma Pence guided the Bobcats at the net with two blocks.
The Bobcats will open their Big Sky home season Thursday when it hosts defending Big Sky champion Weber State at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.