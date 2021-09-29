BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face Northern Colorado at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Jadyn Watson-Fisher, a reporter at the Greeley (Colorado) Tribune who covers UNC, answered five questions from 406mtsports.com about the Bears and their upcoming Big Sky game against the No. 11-ranked Bobcats (3-1).
UNC (2-2) already has as many wins as it did in 2019 (its last full season), when it lost 45-14 to MSU in Greeley. Like Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, Ed McCaffrey is in his first season coaching the Bears.
McCaffrey was an All-American wide receiver at Stanford and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 13 NFL seasons, nine of which were with the Denver Broncos. Two of his sons are members of the UNC football team: Dylan McCaffrey is the starting quarterback, and Max McCaffrey is the wide receivers coach. His other two sons are NFL All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and Rice quarterback Luke McCaffrey.
406: What is UNC’s biggest strength?
JWF: UNC’s defense is its biggest strength and has shown its growth since the season opener against Colorado. It’s playing with more effort, which has led to better outcomes on individual plays and this season overall.
406: Who is UNC’s best player on both sides of the ball?
JWF: It’s hard to determine just one player in each position group, because several bring different skills.
On the defense, though, sophomore David Hoage is probably one of the most impactful. His ability to put pressure on the offense for a loss of yards is significant. Junior Jace Bobo is one of the top tacklers in the FCS and a leader on defense who should not be overlooked.
On offense, freshman Gene Sledge Jr. is strong but dynamic. When he gets into a rhythm with graduate quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, he’s able to gain yardage on the run game and score. Additionally, the Bears have a strong corps of receivers who can make plays when McCaffrey connects.
406: What has Ed McCaffrey brought to this program, both schematically and intangibly?
JWF: The Bears are playing with a lot more speed and have adjusted their training regimens. They have spoken about the new strength and conditioning format that tailors training to each specific position group and player. This ensures they’re not just putting up weight, but gaining muscle where they need to and for the best results on the field.
Additionally, he’s brought in assistants from all levels who have developed a game plan — taking pieces from their various backgrounds — into something specific that fits for the personnel on the field. He’s not reinventing football; he’s working with what he has and determining how they can have success together.
In terms of his other impacts, the players have spoken about the expectations. The previous coaching staff was fine, players have said, but the goal wasn’t necessarily to win the conference or qualify for the FCS playoffs. That’s different now. Having a staff that truly believes in their abilities and emphasizes excellence is pushing the team forward.
406: The Bears haven’t allowed more than 17 points since their season-opening 35-7 loss to FBS Colorado. How much is that due to the success of UNC’s 3-3-5 defense, the quality of its opponents and/or other factors?
JWF: A lot of it is the defensive scheme and speed. Though its previous opponents aren’t considered powerhouses, the numbers alone prove the defense is much better than in seasons past, when the team played similarly skilled opponents and lost or gave up more points.
It should also be noted that the defense wasn’t solely at fault for UNC’s loss to Colorado. While the score was more lopsided than the team hoped, the defense kept the team in the game when the offensive production lacked.
In fact, the Bears held the Buffs scoreless until late in the second quarter and under 100 yards at the half. UNC’s defense probably could’ve had better late game production had it gotten some help from the offense.
406: Will UNC continue its promising start with an upset, or will MSU prevail?
JWF: UNC has the pieces for an upset, but home field advantage and the Bears’ struggling offensive consistency may give Montana State the edge. It’s entirely possible for the Bobcats to suffer another loss if all the pieces come together for McCaffrey’s squad, but I’m uncertain if it will happen during the first conference road game.
