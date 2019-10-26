GRAND FORKS, N.D. — There were a handful of mistakes and miscalculations that led to Montana State’s 16-12 road loss Saturday at North Dakota. Some were more potent than others.
First, there was the two-point conversion attempt that followed Troy Andersen’s short touchdown run that put MSU ahead 12-10 midway through the fourth quarter.
The play was quirky from the start, with backup quarterback Casey Bauman taking a shotgun snap in a swinging gate-type formation. Bauman’s rush attempt was stopped well short of the goal line and the two-point try failed.
Bobcats coach Jeff Choate defended the decision to go for two afterward, saying it was “the right thing to do” at the time to try to make it a two-possession game.
It’s easy to play armchair quarterback in this instance and argue that had the Bobcats kicked the extra point they could have had the option to take an intentional safety later when they were backed up on their goal line and still been ahead by one point.
But that’s the thing about hindsight. It’s always 20/20.
Instead MSU was forced to punt, and Jared Padmos had his kick attempt blocked by UND’s Alex Cloyd in the end zone — a “double thud” as Fighting Hawks coach Bubba Schweigert put it — where Jayson Coley pounced on it for a touchdown and the eventual winning points.
Looking back a little further, that whole sequence began after a 57-yard punt by Cade Peterson went unfielded and rolled inside Montana State’s 1-yard line, which made operating the offense with a slim lead that much more difficult.
Padmos had very little room to maneuver, and very little time, to get the punt away clean.
“Those two special teams plays at the end were extremely impactful,” Choate said. “Not fielding that punt and it rolling down inside the 1-yard line, our inability to move the ball out of there, and then punting on a short field and having that thing blocked.
“Obviously that’s the difference in the game in terms of scoring.”
There were also two delay of game penalties that were costly to MSU at separate moments of the fourth quarter.
The first turned what would have been a third-and-6 play from North Dakota’s 29-yard line into a third-and-11 from the 34. Tucker Rovig’s pass on the ensuing play was incomplete, and Tristan Bailey’s 51-yard field goal try fell just short.
MSU would have loved to get those five yards back for Bailey to have an easier crack at it.
The second — with MSU in a verbal cadence under the din of incessant crowd noise — came on the Bobcats’ final possession after UND took the lead, turning a third-and 13 play into a third-and-18.
The Bobcats still had two downs to try to keep that possession alive but couldn’t convert and the Fighting Hawks were able to kneel on the ball to end the game.
Rovig accepted responsibility for MSU’s offensive output that produced 316 total yards, just 97 of which came through the air.
“Very disappointed in myself,” Rovig said. “This loss stings more than it did when we (lost to) Sac State — being so close but also not playing good football at all.
“It just was not a good loss.”
So what were the positives?
Two bright spots came from the play of true freshman running back DeMareus Hosey and redshirt freshman receiver Mark Estes.
With top tailback Isaiah Ifanse still not 100% and with Logan Jones still nursing an injury, Hosey, from Justin, Texas, led everybody with 76 rushing yards on 10 carries, including a 48-yard burst in the first quarter that set the Bobcats up in the red zone and led to a 21-yard field goal by Bailey and a 3-0 lead (though a touchdown in that scenario would have been ideal).
“I thought he played his ass off,” guard Lewis Kidd said of Hosey. “It was nice seeing him shoot through the gap a few times, get five or six extra yards after contact. That’s just what we love to see as O-linemen.
“It makes us want to go even harder for those guys who are willing to take those hits and keep pounding no matter what. Give kudos to him. I’m excited for his future here for sure.”
Estes, a Kalispell Glacier product, caught two passes over the middle for 24 yards — the first receptions of his career — and also ran for 25 yards on a wide receiver reverse.
“He stepped up,” Choate said of Estes. “He had a role in the game plan. On the reverse, that was something that we had for him, and then he also was the right guy to go to on a number of those empty-package throws that we had.
“He made the plays that were available to him. He did his job, and he gave us some opportunities to get some first downs.”
Montana State (5-3, 2-2 Big Sky) came into the game ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, but has now lost two consecutive games with a bye sandwiched in between.
The Bobcats, with very little room for error now in terms of playoff positioning, will pivot their focus to Saturday’s home game against Southern Utah.
“I’m sure we’re going to watch the film,” said a frustrated Andersen, who not only produced MSU’s only touchdown but also had 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks from his position at outside linebacker.
“We’re going to get critiqued, we’re going to get better, we’re going to learn from it and we’re going to move forward.”
