HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Montana State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the second straight season with a 42-19 win over Sam Houston on Saturday night at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
The No. 7-ranked and eighth-seeded Bobcats (11-2) ended a 22-game winning streak for the top-ranked and top-seeded Bearkats (11-1), who went 10-0 and won the FCS title in the spring. MSU will host South Dakota State next weekend with a chance to reach the championship game for the first time since 1984, when the Cats won it all.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s quarterfinal clash.
Ifanse, McCutcheon, Hardy accomplish rare feats
MSU junior running back Isaiah Ifanse rushed for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:16 left to put the Cats up 42-19. It wasn’t just his first long run of the night. It gave him 105 yards for the game and 1,539 for the season, the single-season MSU record for rushing yards. Ifanse passed Ryan Johnson, who ran for 1,537 yards in 2001.
“He’s been there every week, going against a lot of situations where they’re stacking boxes,” said MSU head coach Brent Vigen. “You just appreciate who he is as a team player. We’re getting everything we can out of Isaiah.”
Ifanse, an all-Big Sky first-team selection, has now rushed for 100 yards eight times this season, tied for second most in program history and one behind the record, set by his teammate Troy Andersen in 2018. Andersen was a quarterback at the time and is now a linebacker.
Ifanse is also tied for second in MSU career 100-yard rushing games (16) and is one behind Johnson for the program mark. Ifanse needs 269 yards to catch Johnson for the most career rushing yards by a Cat (3,646).
On the second play from scrimmage, MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott threw a deep pass to Lance McCutcheon down the left sideline. The ball was slightly underthrown, but as McCutcheon has done all year, he adjusted his route, fought off the defensive back and came down the pass. The gain was for 30 yards, with 15 yards tacked on because Zyon McCollum grabbed McCutcheon’s facemask. MSU scored on the drive to go up 7-0.
That was one of two receptions for McCutcheon in the game. On the other, in the third quarter, Mellott threw deep and McCutcheon adjusted his route. The senior from Bozeman caught it, shed the defender and sprinted into the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown, putting the Cats ahead 35-12.
“Tommy throws a nice ball. Gave us opportunities, gave us chances to go up there and catch it,” McCutcheon said. “Whether we get in the end zone or not, we’re just providing a spark for this offense and the rest of this team.”
The 68-yard grab gave McCutcheon 98 yards in the game and 1,015 for the season. The all-conference first-teamer is the sixth Cat to top 1,000 receiving yards in program history.
“Lance has made plays over and over again,” Vigen said. “Lance makes it, Nate (Stewart) makes it. It becomes contagious.”
Fellow all-Big Sky first-teamer defensive end Daniel Hardy, a defensive end, finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss Saturday, giving him 14 and 20 ½, respectively, on the season. The sack total is tied for fifth from an MSU player in a season, and he’s tied for fourth on the single-season tackles for loss list.
Hardy and Ifanse were dorm roommates, Hardy said.
“Just love seeing success from my brothers,” Hardy said. “We come out here and pour our souls into this thing. To see the hard work pay off is amazing.”
MSU takes advantage of mistakes
The facemask on McCutcheon was one of two penalties committed by the Bearkats on the opening drive. Jaylen Thomas was also called for pass interference on Nate Stewart to give MSU the ball at the 6-yard line.
Sam Houston’s first drive ended with an interception to Tre Webb. One play later, Mellott completed a 30-yard TD pass to Willie Patterson.
Sam Houston Markel Perry, all-Western Athletic Conference first-team linebacker, was ejected for targeting early in the second quarter.
A few minutes later, Sam Houston QB Eric Schmid threw an interception to Jeffrey Manning Jr., who returned it to the Bearkats’ 3-yard line. Mellott rushed for a two-yard score two minutes later to put the Cats up 28-0, Sam Houston’s largest deficit since its 55-13 FCS semifinal loss to North Dakota State on Dec. 15, 2017. The Cats hadn’t taken a lead that big since their 45-7 win over Cal Poly on Oct. 9.
Simeon Woodard, a true freshman from San Antonio, intercepted Schmid in the fourth quarter. That was Sam Houston’s third and final turnover of the game, while MSU didn’t commit one.
“They’re one of the top offenses in the nation, and our defense kept them at bay all night long,” Mellott said. “We got a couple turnovers at the beginning and really got the momentum going.”
Saturday’s game was the Bearkats’ 22nd since February.
“We lost to a really good team that executed much better than we did,” said Sam Houston coach KC Keeler. “But I do think we ran out of gas.”
Bobcats overcome obstacles
MSU’s flight from Bozeman to Houston on Friday was delayed for hours, and the Cats didn’t arrive until late that night. It disrupted their schedule but clearly didn’t hurt them significantly on Saturday.
At one point during the wait, MSU’s coaches updated their players about the new plan to leave later. The players responded with a calm, “OK,” Vigen said.
“That’s the way our guys handle it,” he said. “Our guys didn’t flinch. They’re so coachable. You communicate with them, you tell them what your expectations are, how we’re going to do things, and they go do it.”
MSU starting cornerback Eric Zambrano missed Saturday’s game with an injury. The sophomore was replaced by James Campbell, who started the first four games of the season.
MSU all-Big Sky first-team nose tackle Chase Benson went down on the first drive and had a slight limp as he walked off the field with some assistance. He didn’t play the rest of the game.
Near the end of the first half, Cats all-conference second-team nickelback Ty Okada also got hurt and walked gingerly off the field. He missed the rest of the game as well.
MSU can ill afford to be without those starters next week, but the defense played well in their stead Saturday.
“There’s a strong brotherhood within this team,” McCutcheon said. “We’re all going to fight for each other, we’re all going to play for each other and no one wants to let each other down. I think that’s the biggest thing. Whether you’re hurt or not, everyone’s going to fight because you want to be out there with your brother.”
While Sam Houston went through the grind of 22 games in 2021, MSU didn’t play in 2020 or this past spring. Vigen replaced Jeff Choate, now a co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Texas, in February. The Cats suffered a tough final minute in their season-opening loss at Wyoming, then ended the regular season with a 29-10 defeat at rival Montana. Mellott replaced Matthew McKay shortly thereafter, and McKay entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2.
The Cats have proven they can handle some delays and turbulence.
“This group’s really close. They’ve been through a lot, and not just yesterday trying to get here,” Vigen said with a smile. “It was evident from the time that I got to Bozeman in February that this group was determined to take that next step. Now we’re back at home with a shot to take another step.”
