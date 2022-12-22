BOZEMAN — For the first time in two seasons as Montana State head football coach, Brent Vigen entered the early signing period without a game to prepare for.
The first signing day of last year’s recruiting cycle occurred a few days before MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game against South Dakota State. The 2022-23 early period began Wednesday, four days after MSU’s semifinal game against SDSU. The Bobcats lost to the Jackrabbits 39-18 on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
“Obviously we’d love to be dual workload today, but all good things I guess come to an end,” Vigen said during his signing day press conference Wednesday.
Though it ended sooner than MSU wanted, Vigen called 2022 “a great season.” The Cats earned their first Brawl of the Wild win of Vigen’s tenure. They finished 12-2 overall and 9-0 in games against Big Sky Conference foes for their first conference title trophy since 2012 (they shared it this year with Sacramento State). They made their third straight FCS semifinal appearance and set a bunch of program records.
It wasn’t a rebuilding year. It was a reloading year with lots of good things to build upon.
“In the three years that this program has made the semifinals, it went from being, ‘Wow, we're in the semifinals,’ to, ‘That's where we expect to be,’” Vigen said, adding, “It's hard, though, at the same time. It's really hard.”
The Bobcats are like a marathon runner in the final mile of a race. They’re so close to that title-winning finish line, but getting through that final mile can feel just as grueling as the first 25. And unlike a marathon, there are two giant obstacles in MSU’s path.
North Dakota State rolled over the Cats 38-10 in last year’s FCS title game. Saturday’s game at SDSU was barely closer. In both games, MSU got dominated in the trenches.
“We’ve got to get bigger and stronger,” Vigen said, adding, “We have guys that are capable of continuing to gain weight and strength, and we need to do that. I think since I’ve gotten here, we’ve aimed to recruit bigger frames, generally speaking, and really invested and continue to invest in our strength program and our nutrition program.”
Finding Dakota State-esque linemen starts with recruiting, but that can only take a team so far.
“Getting mature offensive and defensive lines like South Dakota State has, that is a commitment over time,” Vigen said. “There’s no quick fix there. All those guys who would fix us quick would fix all the teams across the country. Everybody’s looking for offensive tackles, defensive tackles.”
That line of scrimmage obstacle, however large, might be the only one in MSU’s way of its first national title since 1984.
The Cats have a star quarterback (Tommy Mellott), talent at every position and 16 starters currently slated to be back in 2023 (17, if you include cornerback Devin Davis, who topped the depth chart before suffering a season-ending injury in fall camp). All of MSU’s starting offensive and defensive linemen (plus most backups) have at least one year of eligibility left.
Before Saturday, the D-line was enjoying an excellent season, and its two most decorated players — end Brody Grebe and tackle Sebastian Valdez — were just sophomores. The O-line was arguably MSU’s best position group, and the only starter older than a sophomore was junior right guard Cole Sain.
“We'll have some (players) that have played in 10 playoff games. A good chunk of those guys will have played in seven, and a good chunk of our guys now have played probably a minimum of 29 games in two years,” Vigen said. “It's tough to beat experience, especially quality experience. I think we’ve got a lot of guys with that coming back that will fuel them, both the good and the bad.”
Four 2021 seniors — Troy Andersen, Daniel Hardy, Lewis Kidd and Lance McCutcheon — currently play in the NFL. The Cats not only survived without those four and the many other major contributors who moved on after the 2021 season. In many respects, MSU was better in 2022 than 2021.
MSU’s last two season-ending losses were marred by injuries and difficult field conditions that limited its strengths, namely outside zone running and D-line stunts. A questionable seeding decision might’ve been the difference between a semifinal loss and MSU's second straight trip to Frisco, Texas.
Just last year, the Cats beat SDSU 31-17 in the semis. That game was in Bozeman, and the 2022 Jacks have looked significantly better than their 2021 selves. But the Cats still beat a good Dakota State team — without multiple starters, no less.
One-game samples don’t always tell the whole story. MSU played below its capability on Saturday, while SDSU was basically flawless.
“Do they get us every time? I don’t know. But they got us that time,” Vigen said, adding, “It’s got to be motivating for our guys to start here in January and get back in the weight room. If we think size and strength is a component to closing the gap on that team — because we play them September 9 — let's get after it. It’s still a little fresh, I guess, but you’ve got to be able to move on.”
All the caveats and what ifs don’t change the fact that there’s still a gap between MSU and the Dakotas State, who will face each other in the FCS title game next month. The Cats will need to become “more all weather” with more “downhill ability,” as Vigen put it, if they want to complete that final mile.
How big is that gap between the Cats and NDSU/SDSU? They will get some clarity when they travel back to Brookings on Sept. 9, 2023. But a win that day will only matter so much. MSU is aiming for consistent success in December and January. It’s trying to become the obstacle.
“We want to ultimately get to the end of the season and finish that last game and not have to answer questions like that,” Vigen said. “I get it. I get the way the last two seasons have ended, and we need to keep finding our way to become what we want to on both lines of scrimmage.”
Chambers, Mellott not seriously injured
Both quarterbacks in MSU’s two-QB system got banged up in the SDSU game.
Backup Sean Chambers hurt his left leg on a touchdown run to cap MSU’s opening drive, and he spent the rest of the game on the sideline with a walking boot on. Starter Tommy Mellott suffered several blows to his upper body (seemingly his head), was slow to get up on multiple occasions and was replaced by Sean Austin in the fourth quarter.
Both injuries, however, were “nothing serious,” Vigen said Wednesday. Overall, the Cats left Brookings in good shape from a health perspective.
“It was a physical game for sure, but we didn’t sustain anything long term through that game,” Vigen said.
Williams hoping to return
Kaegun Williams topped MSU’s season-opening depth chart at running back, but the San Diego State transfer didn’t play a snap all year because of a neck issue. The grad transfer could’ve called it a career after that, and he still might. But his current plan is to use a medical redshirt for his lost 2022 season and try to play in 2023, according to Vigen.
“Kaegun’s still a work in progress because he’s still recovering,” Vigen said. “But I think that’s the plan — that he’s going to be here in the spring — and we’ll see how his recovery continues.”
Williams redshirted in 2017, played the next four seasons at San Diego State and committed to the Cats in April. The 2020 season doesn’t count against any NCAA athlete’s eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas takes extra year
Williams isn’t the only graduate student who plans to spend another season in Bozeman.
Clevan Thomas Jr. — MSU’s starting “H” receiver in 2022 — will also utilize a medical redshirt, this one retroactively, per Vigen. An injury forced Thomas to miss the entire 2021 season, when he played at Kentucky.
MSU’s coaches weren’t sure if Thomas would want to spend more than a year at MSU, but he grew to enjoy the program largely due to the relationships he developed, Vigen said.
“It became apparent as we went through the season that if he could have another year and we could apply for that extra year, he would take it, and that’s what’s happening,” Vigen added.
Thomas played eight games as a true freshman in 2017, redshirted in 2018, appeared in all 13 games in 2019 and played four in 2020. He committed to MSU in June.
