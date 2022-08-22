BOZEMAN — Former Montana State football star Troy Andersen made his NFL debut in the Atlanta Falcons’ second preseason game Monday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Andersen sat out the first quarter but entered the gamer to start the second and played through the third in Atlanta’s 24-16 loss. The inside linebacker from Dillon was credited with two tackles (both solo) in the Monday Night Football game. Both tackles — first on tight end Jeremy Ruckert, second on quarterback Chris Streveler — were hard hits.
Andersen did miss a tackle and looked a bit over-aggressive at times, but he mostly stayed disciplined and took on blocks well.
ESPN analyst Louis Riddick praised Andersen on the MNF broadcast, pointing out his elite athleticism exemplified by his 4.42-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine. Andersen is one of “the right kinds of people” the Falcons have added to their roster, Riddick said on the broadcast.
Andersen, who the Falcons selected in the second round of April’s NFL Draft, missed the first preseason game against the Detroit Lions for precautionary reasons because of a minor hamstring issue, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“It just was a negative thing they were being smart with,” Andersen said last week, via the AJC. “I could have played, but it is what it is.”
Waiting more than a week to get his first taste of NFL game action wasn’t easy for Andersen.
“It was awful,” Andersen said, via the AJC. “You never want to sit out or miss any time. That was frustrating.”
Andersen played running back, quarterback, outside linebacker and — last season — inside linebacker during his MSU career. He missed the end of the 2019 season with a knee injury that required surgery. He also dealt with a shoulder injury last year but didn’t miss any games during a season in which he led the Bobcats to the Football Championship Subdivision title game and collected Big Sky and FCS defensive player of the year honors.
Andersen showed no signs of lingering pain from his hamstring injury on Monday. He put his speed on full display and showed the energy of someone who had been hankering to get into a game.
44 hit the stop button! pic.twitter.com/mgGA5SNOnj— Scott Goodness (@BigskyBobcat) August 23, 2022
Another former Bobcat, safety Tre Webb, was cut by the Falcons last Tuesday as NFL rosters shrunk from 90 to 85 players. Tuesday is the deadline for NFL teams to trim down to 80, and rosters will have to shrink to 53 by next Tuesday.
McCutcheon has another big game
The NFL preseason leader in receiving yards is former MSU standout wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.
McCutcheon, an undrafted free agent on the Los Angeles Rams, followed up his eye-opening preseason debut with a five-catch, 96-yard performance against the Houston Texans on Friday night.
The Bozeman native tallied 87 yards and two highlight reel-worthy touchdowns on five receptions in the Rams’ 29-22 preseason-opening win over the LA Chargers. His 183 receiving yards are 32 more than the next closest preseason receiver.
McCutcheon’s first catch of Friday’s game was a 22-yarder with Derek Stingley Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, in coverage. While the Texans appeared to be playing zone defense, McCutcheon ran a strong route that caused Stingley to stumble.
.@mccutcheonlance cookin'. 😳— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2022
📺 @ABC7 | 📱 https://t.co/4beUdmlymg pic.twitter.com/t50tTUJ2lF
The QB who made that throw, John Wolford, told reporters after the game that his first repetitions with McCutcheon happened against the Texans.
“Friendlier target, bigger body, contorts well, catches it clean, strong hands,” Wolford told reporters after the game. “Good target (for) a quarterback.”
With 12 seconds left, McCutcheon caught a 27-yard pass from Bryce Perkins and turned up-field, trying to score a walk-off TD. He was tackled at Houston’s 12-yard line to end the game.
“The thing about McCutcheon: He doesn’t look like he belongs out there in the preseason. In a [Sean] McVay-led system, when starters and key role players don’t play, that’s a compliment,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote Saturday. “Sure, he looks young at times — McVay wanted him to plant his foot and keep running on an attempted ‘Hail Mary’ that was well short of the end zone on the Rams’ final drive — but it’s pretty clear McCutcheon can play at a high level, even against higher-level NFL talent.”
McVay, the Rams’ head coach, said after the first preseason game that McCutcheon is “a very realistic candidate” to make the team’s 53-man roster. McCutcheon echoed McVay after Friday’s game but didn’t express entitlement.
“It’s realistic” that I’ll make the roster, McCutcheon told reporters Friday night, “but can’t be satisfied. At the end of the day, I’m still an undrafted free agent. Still got to compete week in and week out, game in and game out, and just keep working.”
.@mccutcheonlance showin’ off the skillset! 🌪— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2022
📺 @ABC7 | 📲 https://t.co/4beUdmlymgpic.twitter.com/qVM6hJ1NjI
Hardy gets hurt
McCutcheon’s former MSU teammate and fellow Rams rookie, edge rusher Daniel Hardy, will likely begin the season on designated injured reserve, McVay said Saturday.
Hardy suffered a high ankle sprain in Friday’s game and will need a procedure to fix it.
It wasn’t clear exactly when Hardy got injured, although he came up limping after colliding with a teammate as he brought down Texans QB Davis Mills early in the first quarter.
You can't outrun a landshark! 🦈— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2022
@One4_era | 📺 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/jdmXJhNz8i
Hardy, who the Rams drafted in the seventh round, didn’t play in the final three quarters.
“Minor set back [sic] for a major comeback,” Hardy tweeted Saturday.
Kassis shows 'really good stuff'
McCutcheon isn’t the only rookie receiver from MSU who has impressed during training camp.
Kevin Kassis, who last played for the Cats in 2019, caught four passes for 37 yards in the Seattle Seahawks’ 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
Just love seeing the @ORHS_Football guys chasing their dreams. Great job @kevinkassis pic.twitter.com/4JODBDqWt5— Rob Phillips (@robphillips76) August 19, 2022
Ok @kevinkassis aka Shake Em @Seahawks @TMPMafia7v7 @shaunjohn916 pic.twitter.com/C9ghRoXeZu— 5 ⭐ Terrance Coach T TMPNFT 🏁 🐐 (@CoachTTMP) August 19, 2022
Kassis played 29 snaps on Thursday, 18 more than he did in Seattle’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the Seattle Times.
“It’s been a while since I’d played a game,’’ Kassis said, via the Times. “It was just a blast to get back out there.’’
Kassis mostly gave his NFL hopes up after MSU canceled its 2020 and 2021 pro days because of COVID-19. He spent those years in Southern California working for an eye care company.
But Kassis stayed in shape, and he saw an opportunity to pursue his NFL dream this past spring. Not only was MSU’s pro day in April its first since 2019, it was filled with NFL scouts mainly because of Andersen. Kassis figured he had a chance to catch the eye of at least one scout. Sure enough, the Seahawks signed him as a UDFA.
“If you’d asked me a year ago, I wouldn’t think I’d be where I am now,’’ Kassis said Sunday, via the Times.
Kassis faces long odds to make Seattle’s 53-man roster, but he has a good chance to earn a practice squad spot. He’s impressed the right people.
“We haven’t seen anything but really good stuff from Kevin,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, via the Times. “He’s got great hands, great catching range. He’s made as many spectacular catches as anybody out here, maybe more than most. Yeah, more than most.”
Kidd makes case for roster spot
Another former Cat and UDFA has played well enough this preseason to put himself in good position to make a practice squad, at worst.
Lewis Kidd started at right tackle for the New Orleans Saints in their 20-10 road loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday. He wasn’t perfect, but he mostly avoided big mistakes and made several good blocks in the run and pass games. ESPN Saints reporter Mike Tripplett tweeted before the game that Kidd has a chance to crack the team’s 53-man roster.
🙌 @chrisolave_ https://t.co/a05czEu95C pic.twitter.com/PaM2W9eOQE— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 20, 2022
Kidd began his MSU career at guard but switched to left tackle last season and was named an All-American.
Kidd is from Minneapolis, which is a little less than 300 miles west of Green Bay — close enough for his family to make the trip to Lambeau Field on Friday, he told reporters after the game.
“I thought I made improvements. I thought I made some jumps,” Kidd added. “Still a ton to work on. Still trying to get all my pass pro stuff down, and there's a lot of stuff in the run game … trying to feel out the tackle position really. I'm just trying to learn and get better and do exactly what they're trying to coach me to do, but also add my own style to it and just play football.”
