BOZEMAN — RJ Fitzgerald thought No. 41 was reserved for defensive players. After all, those are the only Montana State football players who have donned the legacy number since the tradition began.
The number is given to an MSU senior who is a Montana native, regardless of side of the ball. Fitzgerald, a fullback from Dillon, will be No. 41 for the 2022 season, becoming the first offensive player to receive the honor since 2018, when it became more than just a number.
“Being a Montana kid, especially being a walk-on, it’s a pretty cool deal,” Fitzgerald said after Saturday's spring practice. “It really made me think that guys are going to be looking up to me, and I’ve got to make sure that I represent it in the best light and do everything possible to really live up to that.”
The No. 41 legacy started with linebacker Grant Collins during the 2018 season, when Jeff Choate was MSU’s head coach. Montana was the 41st state admitted to the Union, and Choate thought giving the number to a senior from Montana “would be a really cool way to honor our state and recognize a player who has done some really good things as a Bobcat,” he said in 2019.
Fitzgerald is the fourth MSU player since the tradition began to switch his number to 41. The first was safety and Belgrade native Brayden Konkol in 2019. Troy Andersen, a linebacker from Dillon, received it in 2020 but never wore it in a game because MSU canceled that season due to COVID-19. Nose tackle Chase Benson, of Helena, was No. 41 last season, and he congratulated Fitzgerald the other day for being the latest recipient, Fitzgerald said.
When thinking about who to bestow No. 41 on this year, second-year head coach Brent Vigen asked, “Who is our Montana senior that I think best represents everything that we're about?”
“While he's not the only Montana senior, I think it wasn't too complicated to put RJ in that role,” Vigen said Saturday. “His work ethic is off the charts. His story of how I think he believed in himself more than anyone else and he's made a career that maybe a lot of people didn't see that he could make here, his leadership, his intensity. He was really our best special teams player last year, and that typically wouldn't go to a fullback. Shoot, he played through the injury last year.
“So yeah, really excited because I do think that's very important that we can recognize a Montana senior each and every year, and I'm excited that you know that torch gets passed from Chase to RJ.”
The injury Vigen referenced was a dislocated left elbow Fitzgerald suffered in MSU’s Gold Rush game against Drake. A doctor initially told Fitzgerald that he’d miss the rest of the season, but he returned five games later.
The number change is big in many ways but small in one respect — Fitzgerald’s previous number was 42.
“Following in the footsteps of Chase Benson, Grant Collins, Brayden Konkol, guys like that, that's pretty cool,” Fitzgerald said. “It's just really a number that I'm going to try to represent in the best way possible.”
Pro Day set for Monday
MSU will hold its Pro Day on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Bobcat Athletic Complex. The event is an opportunity for former Cats to show off their strength, speed and other talents in front of pro scouts.
MSU has not formally announced which players will participate in Monday’s Pro Day, although Vigen said nine players from the 2021 team will be there. The main attraction will be Andersen, who wowed observers at the NFL combine last month, but other players might gain more from Pro Day.
After MSU’s practice on Saturday, Andersen took the Bobcat Stadium field with six other former teammates who will join him at MSU’s Pro Day: Benson, defensive end/linebacker Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, O-lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo and D-end Amandre Williams. Vigen also mentioned safety Tre Webb, and receiver Nate Stewart is the ninth 2021 Cat who will participate at Pro Day. Vigen expects scouts from at least 20 NFL teams to be there.
NFL Draft experts expect Andersen to be selected as high as the second round. Hardy, Kidd and McCutcheon are likely to get NFL looks as well after strong showings in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Of those three, Hardy has the best chance to be drafted, according to NFLPA Bowl director of player personnel Dane Vandernat. An impressive Pro Day will only increase those odds.
“If you would’ve said two years ago — and I’m talking Lance and Daniel — that these guys would be seriously in this contention, I think a lot of people would’ve said, ‘Who are they?’” Vigen said. “Those are the couple guys that really took the bull by the horns, so to speak, and made themselves the players that they became in the fall but then put themselves in this position.
“It's a story we can keep telling, that even though you might be a young guy that's not maybe getting all the opportunities, stick with it.”
Vigen discusses new players
On Friday, MSU officially announced the additions of defensive lineman Kadren Johnson and cornerback Takhari Carr, both of whom committed to MSU earlier this week.
Johnson transferred from Abilene Christian, which fired head coach Adam Dorrel in November and replaced him with Keith Patterson. Vigen believes the coaching change prompted Johnson to enter the transfer portal.
“You want to understand, why is a kid transferring? Is it for the right reasons? And what was he looking for? I think all things kind of matched up,” Vigen said. “He’s a guy right now we see as a bigger end, and I think that's where we certainly need someone, with the ability to maybe slide inside a little bit like Amandre last year.”
Before Abilene Christian, Johnson played for Navarro College under now-MSU assistant defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste. That familiarity “certainly helped,” Vigen said.
Carr comes to Bozeman from Dominguez High School in Compton, California. He’s a three-star recruit who “slipped through the cracks,” Vigen said.
Vigen received a recommendation of Carr from Marcus Epps, a Philadelphia Eagles safety who played at Wyoming when Vigen was the offensive coordinator there. Carr has been working out with Epps.
“Marcus was the one that reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this hungry young man that's been passed over,’” Vigen said. “I know Marcus and his story, coming from being an overlooked guy and really making everything that he did through hard work. If Takhari’s got any sense, he's learning some things from Marcus. We really look forward to having him here.”
Wehr, Zambrano progressing in new positions
A couple of Cats are playing new positions in spring camp: Marcus Wehr and Eric Zambrano.
Wehr is now playing on a different side of the ball, moving from defensive to offensive line. The Billings Central graduate played one game in 2019 and is still trying to get back to full strength after undergoing shoulder surgery. Wehr, a rising redshirt sophomore, is currently listed at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds.
“What's been nice is we haven't seen this dip. I think he's continuing to get better,” Vigen said. “The beginning stage of his career included shoulder surgery and a lot of time where he didn't lift upper body, so he's still catching up there. But since we made that move back in January, he's been committed to putting on the weight to play there, and really excited about that.”
Zambrano started several games at cornerback last season but is trying out as a strong safety in MSU’s deep defensive backfield. He’s big enough (6-1, 206 pounds) to play safety and has experience covering tight ends, which is comparable to how MSU’s strong safety plays in the 4-2-5 scheme.
“He's still a work in progress, but I think it was a good move for us,” Vigen said.
