BOZEMAN — Jimmy Beal received a significant pay raise to coach at the highest level of college football near his hometown in sunny Southern California. Yet he’s going to miss Montana.

Beal was officially named San Diego State’s running backs coach on April 17, ending his three-year tenure in the same position at Montana State. Beal is excited to jump from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and live just south of Los Angeles, where he grew up.

But the Treasure State was much more than a rest stop to Beal. It’s where he played, began his coaching career and turned into someone worthy of an FBS assistant job.

“It was life changing,” Beal told 406mtsports.com last week. “It really helped me discover who I am as a person and really helped me develop who I am.”

Beal’s new contract isn’t finalized, according to a San Diego State administrator, but he has agreed to a one-year deal with an annual salary of $200,004, per his offer letter obtained via an open records request. That’s more than three times his annual salary of $65,999.96, per his MSU letter of appointment, during his final year with the Bobcats.

The SDSU job appealed to Beal for several reasons beyond money. Moving close to family and friends played a big role, as did the program. The Aztecs haven’t finished below .500 since 2009, have won three Mountain West Conference championships since then, finished 12-2 in 2021 and are led by experienced, successful head coach Brady Hoke.

“The staff is very welcoming,” Beal said. “Coach Hoke, he's a great guy. He's definitely a guy that welcomes you with open arms and already has a standard in place. Definitely through the process of hiring, I felt that, felt like I could be a part of that.”

San Diego State also has a rich history at running back, headlined by standouts like Marshall Faulk, Rashaad Penny and Donnel Pumphrey (current MSU running back Kaegun Williams transferred from SDSU prior to last season).

“The program history, the tradition of the running back room, that's one of the most appealing things,” Beal said, adding, “(It’s exciting) to be able to put my stamp on that and come back home to California to do that.”

Beal didn’t get the job because of any major connection on SDSU’s staff, he said. He benefitted mainly from recommendations and his resume, which includes an FCS-best rushing attack last season despite a running back room that was riddled with injuries. Beal helped develop MSU’s career rushing leader Isaiah Ifanse (now at Mountain West program San Jose State) and key contributors Elijah Elliott, Marqui Johnson, Lane Sumner and Garrett Coon. The Cats also landed three-star running backs Adam Jones and Scottre Humphrey, among other strong recruits, during Beal’s three years.

“We’re very excited to add Jimmy Beal to the coaching staff,” Hoke said in a statement. “Wherever he’s been, those teams have run the ball effectively. Jimmy does a great job developing players and recruiting to specific needs. His enthusiasm for football and love for coaching is contagious.”

San Diego State hired former Montana Grizzlies safety Robbie Hauck as a recruiting coordinator about a month before landing Beal.

Beal, who MSU replaced with offensive analyst/recruiting and operations assistant Sam Mix, became the second MSU assistant to take a new job this offseason. The other, offensive line coach Brian Armstrong, was hired by a Mountain West program too (Fresno State).

“Good or bad, right or wrong, those Mountain West opportunities look a little bit different than a Big Sky opportunity,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said on April 8. “It’s reality, and happy for those guys.”

Beal signed with MSU out of high school, beginning his college career at running back in 2003 and moving to cornerback in 2004. He transferred to Rocky Mountain College, where he enjoyed two successful seasons at running back, and he stayed in Billings for several years after that — as the wide receivers coach at Rocky from 2005-07, as Rocky’s running backs coach in 2008 and as the sprints coach for Montana State Billings' track and field team from 2006-09.

After serving the 2009 season as a graduate assistant at Texas State, he spent 2010-18 seasons with Big Sky Conference team Northern Arizona as running backs coach (he also coached tight ends from 2016-18). The Cats hired him in 2020, one year after he coached running backs at South Dakota State and one year before Brent Vigen replaced Jeff Choate as MSU’s head coach.

“Really appreciated his efforts for the two years,” Vigen said, adding, “He was a great human being. He does a great job on the recruiting side. He’s great with the players. That’s I think why a program would not only take a look at him but ultimately hire him.”

Bozeman means a little bit more to Beal than Billings, Arizona, Texas or South Dakota. MSU is where his college career began, where he graduated from and where he enjoyed the most coaching success. The Cats reached the FCS semifinals in each of Beal’s two seasons with them, including a title game appearance in 2021-22.

“One of the couple things I’ll always remember about Bozeman is the people, just how welcoming, how amazing they are to a person they don't know about. It was such a great experience as a player. It made it feel like home,” he said. “Even when I left and became the enemy a little bit back in the day when I was at NAU, (I came) back home. That was the first thing Coach Choate told me: ‘I'm bringing you back home.’”

As Beal talked about his new job in his new home on April 18, snow covered much of the Bozeman ground, and more would come that night. San Diego’s low temperature that day — 55 degrees — was hotter than Bozeman’s high.

“It's pretty hard not waking up with a scraper, having to pre-start the car,” Beal said sarcastically.

“I guess I'm going to miss some things,” he added with a laugh.